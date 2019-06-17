KANNAPOLIS — The Richmond girls basketball team opened its summer with a 1-2 effort at the 2019 Powerade State Games over the weekend, sandwiching a win over North Buncombe between losses to Hopewell and Wakefield.

Head coach Teddy Moseley, who’s entering his second year with the program, said he though the Lady Raiders competed well. They did struggle a bit, however, on the defensive end of the floor as they adjusted to playing more man-to-man.

“Overall I thought we played well,” Moseley said. “We’re making a change from zone to man this year … I’m trying to teach them help-side (defense) … and that’s what hurt us. We kept losing our men on the help-side, but it’s a learning process.

“It’s only June, so this is the time where you want to experiment with things and see what mistakes we’re making,” he continued. “That way we can have them corrected by the time the season rolls around.”

Rising senior guard Keionna Love, who’s transferring back to Richmond after spending her junior season at the O’Neal School in Southern Pines, was at the forefront of it all in her return with the green and gold. She would explode for 27 points in the 47-44 win over North Buncombe and put up 19 in the second half of the 45-29 loss to Wakefield.

Love also led the team with 12 points in the 52-38 defeat at the hands of eventual PSG champion Hopewell.

“It’s going to help tremendously having her back,” Moseley said of the lefty guard. “We’ve got that person who can get to the basket from anywhere at any given time. She can play any spot from the one to the five. She can step out and knock down the three, put it on the floor, make the layup and shoot the mid-range jumper. That’s going to help a lot.”

Bree Wall, also a rising senior guard, was said to have “played a great tournament defensively,” as she was able to defend some of the other teams’ best wing players. Wall also contributed on offense, scoring 10 points against Hopewell.

Rising junior guard Jayla McDougald poured in six against North Buncombe. The Lady Raiders were without all-conference forward Jakerra Covington, who was competing at the New Balance Nationals with the track team.

“I told them not to be discouraged because this is the time we need to gel. See what our strengths are, what are weaknesses are and try to get those things corrected right now,” Moseley said. “But overall I was really impressed. Definitely on the offensive end for one thing. We’ve just got to cut down on the silly turnovers.”

Richmond will be back on the court Friday, June 28 when it competes in a jamboree hosted by Union Pines.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_girls.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor