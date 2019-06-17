Richmond girls 4×1, 4×2 relays finish 31st, 34th at New Balance Nationals

Contributed photo | Pictured above from left to right are Jakerra Covington, Monasia Kearans, Dymond McNeal and Maddisyn Diggs. The quartet finished 31st and 34th place in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays, respectively, at the New Balance Nationals. Contributed photo | Pictured above from left to right are Jakerra Covington, Monasia Kearans, Dymond McNeal and Maddisyn Diggs. The quartet finished 31st and 34th place in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays, respectively, at the New Balance Nationals.

GREENSBORO — The Richmond girls track and field team’s quartet of Jakerra Covington, Maddisyn Diggs, Monasia Kearns and Dymond McNeal recently put their speed to test at the 29th annual New Balance Nationals Outdoor.

As members of the ‘Emerging Elite’ preliminary field, the four Lady Raiders worked together in both the 4×100- and 4×200-meter relays against “some good competition from everywhere in the US,” head coach Reggie Miller said.

They would place 34th overall with a time of 1:47.19 in the 4x200m on Friday, June 14, and then kick off all events scheduled for Saturday, June 15, with a time of 49.86 in the 4x100m. The event was held at North Carolina A&T State University.

“I’m very proud,” Miller said of his relay team. “They had a great season. They set school records, were First-Team All-State in 4×1, All-Region in 4×1 and 4×2 and they qualified for the New Balance Nationals. I am a proud coach.”

In the final Emerging Elite 4x100m race, Lions Den (Va.) took home the title after crossing the finish line at 47.27 seconds. It was Tri-City Youth (Ala.) who won the Emerging Elite 4x200m title race with a time of 1:39.86.

Contributed photo |

Pictured above from left to right are Jakerra Covington, Monasia Kearans, Dymond McNeal and Maddisyn Diggs. The quartet finished 31st and 34th place in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays, respectively, at the New Balance Nationals. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_nationals-2.jpg Contributed photo |

Pictured above from left to right are Jakerra Covington, Monasia Kearans, Dymond McNeal and Maddisyn Diggs. The quartet finished 31st and 34th place in the 4x100m and 4x200m relays, respectively, at the New Balance Nationals.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected]om. For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.