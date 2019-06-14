SOTY, No. 6: Raider hoops climbed from bottom of SAC standings with 8-game streak

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Kellan Hood (4) goes over to celebrate with Nygie Stroman after his game-winning layup lifted the Raiders to a 49-48 victory at Jack Britt on February 1, 2019. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Kellan Hood (4) goes over to celebrate with Nygie Stroman after his game-winning layup lifted the Raiders to a 49-48 victory at Jack Britt on February 1, 2019.

Headed for its second consecutive losing season under head coach Donald Pettigrew, who was only in his second year at the helm, the Richmond boys basketball team was looking for something, anything, to turn its season around.

The Raiders weren’t feeling too hot after falling three games below .500 with back-to-back losses to Jack Britt and Hoke County right out of the Holiday break, but it didn’t take long for them to heat up. They finally got that first conference win under their belt with an exciting 78-65 upset at Lumberton on January 11, 2019 and never looked back.

It was the beginning on an eight-game conference winning streak that changed everything.

WHAT HAPPENED

Richmond and Lumberton were complete opposites heading into the early January matchup. The Raiders were tied for dead last in the conference standings at the time while the Pirates were locked in a four-way tie for first place.

The game started start for Richmond, but then-seniors Xavier Pettigrew and Alex Quick took over in the second quarter by using their 6-foot-4 frames to cause disruptions on defense and then score baskets on the offensive end.

Nygie Stroman, a rising junior, would control the fourth quarter with turnaround hook shots and a pair of three-pointers to help close things out. He, Pettigrew and Quick combined for 52 of the team’s 78 points in the victory.

Using that momentum, the Raiders went into Fayetteville and grabbed the program’s first win at Seventy-First in 15 years behind a well-balanced attack — their second time in as many games knocking off one of the top teams in the conference.

From there, the train just kept on rolling.

Richmond held off Scotland (59-50), clobbered Purnell Swett (78-46) and Pinecrest (72-46) in front of its home crowd and then extended the streak to six straight when Stroman scored the game-winning layup in a 49-48 win at Jack Britt.

The Raiders were able to get payback on Hoke County, a dominant 61-48 road effort, thanks to a 41-point first-half explosion that started with a three-point barrage from Stroman, Newton and then-sophomore Caleb Hood.

The eighth and final win of the conference run was a similar double-digit win over Lumberton. Only the second time around, Richmond — which had moved up to No. 2 in the standings by then — wasn’t looking to pull off the upset.

Seventy-First ended the Raiders’ streak on February 12, 2019, but the confidence built throughout was still there.

Richmond went on to compete for the conference tournament championship two weeks later, earn a first-round home game in the state playoffs (which it won) and secure its first winning season since Donald Pettigrew took over.

A far cry from being 5-8 overall and 0-4 in league play heading into the final stretch of the season.

WHAT WAS SAID

“We started off slow … and it was tough,” Donald Pettigrew said. “We could’ve easily called it quits, but that wasn’t in them. The guys wanted to compete and they came into practice and worked hard every day.

“They just left everything on the floor.”

WHAT’S NEXT

A good portion of the production won’t be returning next season, but the Raiders still have two more years with a strong rising-junior class that features Stroman, one of the team’s three all-conference selections, and Hood.

P.J. McLaughlin, Quamir Sivells and Jarvis Tillman will bring some much-needed leadership as rising seniors. And with a decent group moving up from junior varsity, Pettigrew hopes the 2019-20 squad won’t need a mid-season turnaround.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

Richmond’s Kellan Hood (4) goes over to celebrate with Nygie Stroman after his game-winning layup lifted the Raiders to a 49-48 victory at Jack Britt on February 1, 2019. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_raiders-12.03.04-AM.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

Richmond’s Kellan Hood (4) goes over to celebrate with Nygie Stroman after his game-winning layup lifted the Raiders to a 49-48 victory at Jack Britt on February 1, 2019.

Raiders turned season around with 8-game SAC streak

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

STORIES OF THE YEAR, No. 6: The Daily Journal is reviewing the top sports stories from the 2018-19 school year at Richmond Senor High School. Stories will bepublished in reverse order.