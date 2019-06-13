Richmond football grabs 2nd-place finish at UNC’s ’King of the Hill’

Contributed photo The Richmond football team waits on the sideline during Thursday's "King of the Hill" 7-on-7 Tournament at UNC-Chapel Hill. Contributed photo The Richmond football team waits on the sideline during Thursday's "King of the Hill" 7-on-7 Tournament at UNC-Chapel Hill.

CHAPEL HILL — In its first piece of summer action, the Richmond football team advanced all the way to the championship game of the “King of the Hill” 7-on-7 Tournament at UNC-Chapel Hill on Thursday.

Things wouldn’t end in the favor of the Raiders, as they fell 12-24 to Life Christian (Va.) in the title matchup, but head coach Bryan Till said “I love how hard we competed” in spite of players dealing with cramps as the day wore on.

“The guys who got in at those moments got some valuable time and competed really well,” Till said of the players who got an opportunity when others went down. “This gave us tons to work on that will make us better moving into next year.”

Richmond ended the day with a 6-2 overall record after winning four of five in pool play.

Jakolbe Baldwin and Dalton Stroman, both rising junior receivers, each hauled in a touchdown pass to help the Raiders shutout Southeast Guilford 21-0 in their first game of the day, according to a live video taken by Errol Hood.

Wins over Southern Durham (20-6) and Glenn (28-6) had them sitting at a perfect 3-0 before they dropped a 12-22 decision to Oscar Smith (Va.). In the last game before bracket play began, rising sophomore wideout Kellan Hood scored and then converted on the ensuing two-point coversion to highlight a 22-6 win over R.J. Reynolds.

Richmond would exact revenge on Oscar Smith with a 16-12 triumph in the first round of the playoffs and then grab a 22-6 victory in the semifinal round to move on to the tournament finale.

It was the Raiders’ first 7-on-7 action this summer but it won’t be the last. They are set to host their first home session next Thursday, June 20, and will be looking forward to two more (June 25, July 9) on the school’s practice field.

They’re also looking forward to the POWERADE 7-on-7 Invitational scheduled for July 11-12 in Matthews.

