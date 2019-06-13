Harrington wraps 11th annual basketball camp, says atmosphere ‘brought it back to the old days’

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Julius Bowden Jr., left, brings the ball up the court during a scrimmage on Thursday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Julius Bowden Jr., left, brings the ball up the court during a scrimmage on Thursday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Campers battle one another for position as the ball is being inbounded during a scrimmage on Thursday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Campers battle one another for position as the ball is being inbounded during a scrimmage on Thursday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Frank Harrington, left, speaks with a couple of campers prior to a scrimmage on Thursday at his 11th annual basketball camp, which was held inside the gymnasium at FirstHeath Fitness-Richmond. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Frank Harrington, left, speaks with a couple of campers prior to a scrimmage on Thursday at his 11th annual basketball camp, which was held inside the gymnasium at FirstHeath Fitness-Richmond.

ROCKINGHAM — After wrapping up his 11th annual basketball camp at FirstHealth Fitness-Richmond on Thursday afternoon, Frank Harrington said, with a smile on his face, this year’s event “brought it back to the old days.”

Back at the venue where it all started, Harrington held a four-day camp that brought in the biggest and most competitive group he’s seen over the last two summers. A little more than 30 boys and girls from the ages of 5 to 16 showed up eager to learn the fundamentals of the game and ready to compete against one another on a daily basis.

There were more younger kids than older this time around, so Harrington says he put even more of an emphasis on the basic skills that help players develop in the early stages of their careers. Like dribbling without looking down at the ball, being able to do so — efficiently — with both hands, making the right pass at the right time, etc.

“One thing about these kids, they wanted to (be out here),” he said. “I’ve had some in the past that didn’t want to play at all. They just wanted to sit down. But these kids were very active and they put effort into every thing they did.

“Because they love the game of basketball,” he added. “And I love that.”

Since Monday and Tuesday were dedicated to the dribbling and passing drills, the focus switched over to learning how to shoot correctly on Wednesday — which took time, seeing that there’s more to it than just chucking the ball at the rim.

“When you catch the ball, you’ve got to always square yourself up to the goal, keep your elbow in and follow through. Your arm can’t be out here like this,” Harrington explained while pointing his elbows outwards “That’s no good. Follow through (after you shoot) and let the ball roll off your fingers. That’s the old way they taught me when I was in school.”

On Thursday, campers participated in a few competitions for a chance to be known as best in the camp.

C’Nedra Hinson racked up 27 points to win the hot shot competition — the only event that wasn’t split into age groups — while her brother Bryan Hinson Jr. (25) and Gage Stewart (21) came in second and third place, respectively.

David McNair topped the older kids’ dribbling contest at 14.03 seconds; Joy Styles hit six from the charity stripe to win the older kids’ free throw competition; Julius Bowden Jr. blazed through the course at 21.66 seconds to take first in the younger kids’ dribbling contest; and Braylon Davis made three to earn his title as younger group’s best FT shooter.

“They were very competitive and I enjoyed it because they were learning but also going at each other,” Harrington said. “I wish all of them would, but as long as I can get one or two in here who are going to stick with the game and love it … and I see them make it in middle school and get up to varsity, then I’ll see that I made a difference in somebody’s life.”

It won’t be the last time FirstHealth Fitness-Richmond will be seeing Harrington, who’s an assistant coach for the Richmond boys varsity basketball team, this summer. He says he plans on hosting another camp next month with the continued help of his wife, Nellie, his daughter and local coaches Julius Bowden and Bryan Hinson.

“I just want to thank FirstHealth. They were very good to us and the kids,” he said. “Everything was great.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

