Chappell makes the cut, will play with Region 4 at 2019 Powerade State Games

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond softball team is sending a player to the Powerade State Games for the second year in a row, as Payton Chappell was recently named to the Region 4 team that will compete at the upcoming 33rd annual event.

Chappell, a class of 2021 third baseman, was one of 15 to make the final cut after she impressed with her hitting and fielding skills during tryouts — which comes as no surprise to those who have watched her since she stepped onto the diamond.

The rising junior has totaled 50 RBI and nine home runs on 57 hits with a .363 batting average to go along with 51 assists, 17 putouts, three double plays and a .782 fielding percentage in the just the first two years of her high school career.

“It was really exciting,” Chappell said of seeing her name on the list, “because there were a lot of people from conferences around us, so there were a lot of good athletes who tried out. It was just really cool to see that I made the team.”

The Powerade State Games for softball will be held Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19, in the Charlotte area.

All pool-play games and the early bracket-play matchups will be contested on either Field 3 or Field 4 at Hornets Nest Park. The fifth-place, bronze medal and gold medal games will be played inside the UNC Charlotte Softball Stadium.

Chappell and Region 4 are set to open, and close, pool play Tuesday morning with games against Region 5 (9 a.m.) and Region 2 (11:15 a.m.). How they fare will determine where and when they’ll play during bracket play on Wednesday.

Schools expected to be attendance for recruiting purposes include College of Charleston (S.C.), Elon University, Montreat College, UNC-Charlotte, UNC-Pembroke, UNC-Wilmington and the University of South Carolina Beaufort.

“I just want to do the best that I can,” the 5-foot-5 third baseman said. “I do want to get some coaches’ attention, but I’m not going to try and do too much that I don’t need to. I’m just going to be me and do the best I can.”

Chappell says what she was able to accomplish individually this past season (33 R, 24 H, 18 RBI, 13 SB, 7 HR, .680 SLG) against such “good competition” — which resulted in her first-ever all-conference selection — bodes well for her state of mind as she readies herself for the big stage. The level of play, she believes, will be very similar to what she’s used to.

“I know there’s going to be good athletes on other teams because (those regions) picked their best girls, too, so I feel like the competition throughout our season, and seeing the pitchers we did, is really going to help me be prepared,” she said.

“And I feel I like I’ve become more confidence hitting and playing at third (base) than I was last year, because I was just nervous as a freshman and being started in the infield,” she added. “I feel like I’ll be comfortable at the state game.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

