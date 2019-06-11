SOTY, No. 8: Miller brought ‘Raider Magic’ to the green with hole-in-one at states

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Hailey Miller sunk her first-ever hole-in-one on the first day of competition at the 4A Girls Golf State Tournament at Pinehurst No. 3 on October, 22, 2018. Miller would go on to finish in a four-way tie for 29th. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Hailey Miller sunk her first-ever hole-in-one on the first day of competition at the 4A Girls Golf State Tournament at Pinehurst No. 3 on October, 22, 2018. Miller would go on to finish in a four-way tie for 29th.

The term “Raider Magic” is best known for its presence on the football field, but Hailey Miller made it relevant on the golf course when she hit the first hole-in-one of her high school career while competing at the 4A NCHSAA State Tournament.

It was an “unreal” moment that was captured on video — by Miller’s father — and resulted in the then-junior being posted on the NCHSAA’s official Twitter account with the ball in hand and a smile on her face.

The shot, Miller said, simply proved just how much her game has evolved since she first picked up a club.

WHAT HAPPENED

Miller, the only Richmond girls golfer to qualify for states after finish just below the cutline at regionals, started off a bit shaky on October 22, 2018, as she was sitting at four over par through the first seven holes at Pinehurst No. 3.

That would all change on the eighth hole, however, with a perfect swing that sent the ball into the cup that was more than 100 yards away. In the video, Miller can be seen raising in her hands in disbelief after the hole-in-one was confirmed.

The magical moment instantly catapulted Miller up the leaderboard and she would eventually end opening day with an 83. She shot an 88 on the second day of competition to close out her appearance at states in a four-way tie for 29th.

It wasn’t a top-five or top-10 finish, but Miller finished 45 spots higher than she did at the 2017 states, which she said will motivated to work harder during the offseason so that she can return to the big stage and perform even better.

WHAT WAS SAID

“It was pretty exciting. I started off pretty good and then a few holes in I had a couple of bogeys and double, but the hole-in-one got me back down. … It was pretty cool because my dad got it on video.” — Hailey Miller

“Regardless of how she finished today, Hailey will always remember her first hole-in-one. And to do that on this stage is incredible.” — Keith Parsons, head girls golf coach

WHAT’S NEXT

With golf season only three months away, Miller is preparing for her fourth and final campaign at Richmond.

She’s been the team’s No. 1 golfer back-to-back seasons and hopes to lead the group one last time.

Not only does the rising senior want to improve individually, saying she looks forward to shooting in the 70s on a consistent basis, she also wants the team to break through and grab one of the top two spots at conference meets.

With Miller and a rising sophomore trio that “didn’t need a lot of instruction” returning to the course, the Lady Raiders are looking to take that next step and compete on the same level as two of their well-established conference foes.

They finished third behind Pinecrest and Jack Britt, respectively, at every meet during the 2018 regular season.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

STORIES OF THE YEAR, No. 8: The Daily Journal is reviewing the top sports stories from the 2018-19 school year at Richmond Senor High School. Stories will bepublished in reverse order.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2671 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

