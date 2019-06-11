Familiar group of 6 Lady Raiders named to All-Region 4 Team

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Chloe Wiggins (12) was one of six Lady Raiders who were named to the 4A All-Region 4 Team by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association last week. Wiggins finished with seven goals and six assists in 2019. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Chloe Wiggins (12) was one of six Lady Raiders who were named to the 4A All-Region 4 Team by the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association last week. Wiggins finished with seven goals and six assists in 2019.

ROCKINGHAM — A group of six players from the 2019 Richmond girls soccer team received recognition for the second time this postseason when the North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association announced its All-Region Teams last week.

Kelly Hoffman, Morgan Hooks, Avy Lucero, Jayana Nicholson, Valery Standridge and Chloe Wiggins were all named to the 4A Region 4 squad a little more than a week after they brought in All-Sandhills Athletic Conference honors.

Hooks, Lucero, Nicholson, Standridge and Wiggins are being lauded for what they did out in the field — scoring goals, making plays for teammates, defending, etc. — while Hoffman is being praised for her goaltending abilities.

“I’m pleased that the work the girls have put in got recognized,” Richmond head coach Chris Larsen said two weeks ago. “And I’m proud that three of the six will be returning next year to build on what they have accomplished.”

Hoffman, a rising junior goalie, is one of the three who will be back for more next spring. In her debut, she racked up 60 saves while giving up 27 goals in 19 games played. Her goals against average (1.922) and save percentage (.80) were among the best in the conference, which is one of the reasons she was named the SAC’s Co-Goalkeeper of the Year.

Lucero, rising senior defender, and Standridge, rising senior midfielder, are the other two from the bunch who are expected to return in 2020. Lucero has been the Lady Raiders’ best penalty kicker since a freshman and continued to do so this past season, scoring three of her six goals in PK situations. Standridge netted two goals in her junior campaign.

Hooks, Nicholson and Wiggins — all midfielders — played their final seasons with the green and gold in 2019.

Both Hooks and Wiggins tied for third on the team with seven goals made while Nicholson finished with four scores. The trio, which only made up a small part of the 11-member senior class, combined for 12 of the team’s 21 assists.

All six players helped Richmond to its fourth straight winning season (15-5 overall), its third consecutive appearance in the conference’s tournament championship game and its first outright second-place finish in the conference standings.

There were eight schools represented on the 4A All-Region Team, with the Lady Raiders’ six being the most from one program. Pinecrest and Purnell Swett each landed five on the squad, both Jack Britt and Pinecrest saw four of their respective players make the team, Hoke County and Lumberton placed two each and Scotland had one.

For a full look at the NCSCA’s All-Region Teams, click here.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

