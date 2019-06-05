SOTY, No. 10: Larsens, Moseley, Wimpey earned wins in head coaching debuts

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Savannah Lampley (12) goes up for a kill against Uwharrie Charter Academy on August 14, 2018. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Savannah Lampley (12) goes up for a kill against Uwharrie Charter Academy on August 14, 2018. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Hailey Miller (24) puts pressure on Whiteville's Trinity Smith (1) as teammate Jakerra Covington (22) looks on during the teams' season-opening battle on November 27, 2018. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Hailey Miller (24) puts pressure on Whiteville's Trinity Smith (1) as teammate Jakerra Covington (22) looks on during the teams' season-opening battle on November 27, 2018.

They say the first impression is everything, so Ashleigh Larsen, Chris Larsen, Teddy Moseley and Shellie Wimpey were eager to set the tone with a victory in their respective head coaching debuts. And that’s exactly what they all did.

Ashleigh led volleyball to a hard-fought win in five sets, Chris and girls soccer kicked off the spring on a high note, Moseley survived his first game with girls basketball and Wimpey witnessed girls cross country outpace its competition.

All four debuts left the first-year coaches smiling and marked the beginning of a new era for each program.

WHAT HAPPENED

ASHLEIGH, volleyball — Things might’ve started off a bit “stressful” for a coach making its debut, but the Lady Raiders eventually shook the early-season jitters after dropping the first two sets and ran off three straight to secure the win.

Richmond was hosting Uwharrie Charter Academy on August 14, 2018 and needed some kind of spark to save it from getting swept in what was Ashleigh’s first game on the sideline. Savannah Lampley gave the team exactly what it needed when she opened the third set with a kill that energized her teammates and snatched the momentum from the visitors.

The Lady Raiders went up by as much as 10 points in the third before Georgia Grace Anderson recorded the set-winning block, they separated themselves for good in the fourth by scoring six straight after being locked in a 9-9 tie, and then got another big play from Anderson in match-deciding fifth set when she closed things out with one of her multiple kills.

CHRIS, girls soccer — Learning under Bennie Howard (the only coach Richmond’s girls soccer program has ever known) for the last six seasons played in big part in why Chris was so comfortable going from assistant coach to head coach.

The 29-year-old skipper stepped right into his new role and led the Lady Raiders to a 6-2 win over Cape Fear at the “Kickin’ it with the Crew Showcase” at Terry Sanford on March 2, 2019. Also making her debut was Kaitlyn Huff, a freshman who scored the team’s first goal of the season in the first half and then netted another in the 57th minute.

Jessie Graham, Carley Lambeth, Jayana Nicholson and Chloe Wiggins all joined in on the scoring party as well.

MOSELEY, girls basketball — A group of four players combining to score all but seven of the team’s points was the highlight of Richmond’s 43-38 victory over Whiteville in its season opener, Moseley’s debut, on November 27, 2018.

Jakerra Covington, who ended up being the team’s lone all-conference selection, put forth an “amazing” effort that led her to a game-high 14 points. Jardai Tillman and Taliah Wall scored eight points each while Allexis Swiney added six.

There were a few runs the Lady Raiders went on that should’ve put the game out of reach, but Whiteville kept fighting and was able to make it a two-point game with less than two minutes left on the clock. It all came down to making free throws down the stretch and they delivered, as Wall iced the game with a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds to go.

WIMPEY, girls cross country — After collecting a couple of Coach of the Year awards and leading the volleyball program to back-to-back undefeated conference titles, Wimpey made a rather smooth transition from the courts to course.

Her new squad took first place at the opening race at Purnell Swett on September 4, 2018 thanks to three of her runners finishing in the top five. Ariel Brown came in second place (25:31) to lead the way for the Lady Raiders, Gracelyn Weatherford was the fourth to cross the finish line (27:35) and Abby Calhoun rounded things out in fifth place (27:56).

Within the next minute, Allyson Leggett (28:47) and Analee Wyand (28:56) came in seventh and eighth, respectively.

WHAT WAS SAID

Ashleigh: “They just like to make me worry a lot, but once they got settled everything started working … They played smart, found the open holes and wore down (Uwharrie’s) serve receives.”

Wimpey: “I’m so proud of the girls. Some of them have been working really hard … and it really showed.”

WHAT’S NEXT

All four coaches are expected to return for the 2018-19 seasons.

The one with the biggest challenge will be Chris, who said goodbye to the 12 seniors that helped the program earn its first-ever bye in the state playoffs. Moseley has a lot of his production coming back, seeing that he’s only losing three to graduation. The majority of the volleyball players will be returning as well, but Ashleigh will surely miss Lampley and what she brings to the table. Wimpey is excited to have her three best runners coming back and ready to hit the trail.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

STORIES OF THE YEAR, No. 10: The Daily Journal is reviewing the top sports stories from the 2018-19 school year at Richmond Senor High School. Stories will be published in reverse order.

