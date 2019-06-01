Lady Raider track receives high praise from Miller after putting together ‘remarkable season’

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Kibreanna Stewart jumps over a hurdle during practice on May 4, 2019, on the school's track. Stewart helped the Lady Raiders put together what head coach Reggie Miller said was the best season he's ever had in his eight years with the program. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Kibreanna Stewart jumps over a hurdle during practice on May 4, 2019, on the school's track. Stewart helped the Lady Raiders put together what head coach Reggie Miller said was the best season he's ever had in his eight years with the program.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls track and field team recently put together what head coach Reggie Miller proclaimed the best season the program has had in the eight years he’s been leading the charge.

It all started with the Lady Raiders’ first-place finish at the Alton Tyre Invitational Relays, their first meet of the season, thanks to winning performances in the long jump, triple jump, 4×100-meter relay and the 4×100-meter weightman relay.

From there, they went on to win five of the six regular-season Sandhills Athletic Conference meets while sprinkling in a couple of runner-up finishes at the Union Pines Viking Relays and the Southern Lee Pepsi Invitational.

Their most impressive showing as a collective was the outing at Hoke County in which they almost recorded a clean sweep by winning 14 of the 17 events scored that afternoon. They took care of all three jumping events, won three of the four relays, bested both throwing competitions and witnessed six other individuals earn bragging rights on the day.

A chance to end such a run with a conference title was snatched away in the final stretch of the SAC Championship meet when Pinecrest collected 28 points in the 3200m run alone to come from behind and win for the second year in a row.

Richmond put forth a solid effort at regionals 12 days later, however, to help it forget about the conference gathering and shift all of its focus to the state competition, where its 4x100m relay team would break a 31-year-old program record with a time of 48.60 seconds to place fourth overall and earn a spot on the All-State First-Team.

“We had a remarkable season. One of the best seasons I’ve had coaching. Matter of fact, this was the best season I’ve had,” Miller said. “I enjoyed it. Everything started with us during indoor season (in the winter) and we had a good run. I told the girls to keep that same attitude when outdoor started and they did … and the hard work that they put in paid off.”

Just like their 2018 run, the Lady Raiders got a lot points from the relay events this past season.

The 4x100m team of Jakerra Covington, Maddisyn Diggs, Monasia Kearns and Dymond McNeal topped its event every single time it took the track during the regular season and was able to defend its title as SAC champions.

Diggs, Kearns, McNeal were the staples of the 4x200m squad, which rotated six girls all season, that won its fair share of races throughout and ended up setting a new record time of 1:40:60 at a conference meet in Fayetteville last month.

Although the state’s high school season is over, both relay teams qualified for the National Scholastic Athletics Foundation’s 29th annual New Balance Nationals Outdoor that are set for June 13-16 at North Carolina A&T State University.

“They performed great all year,” Miller said of his relay teams. “Now we’re looking to get (to the New Balance Nationals) and surprise some people. (We want to) get our names out there.”

One of the team’s best individual journeys belonged to Covington, who had never competed in the high jump prior to her sophomore campaign but would end up tying the program record (5 feet, 6 inches), winning the conference title, being named the 4A Midwest Regional champion and making states in the very event that was foreign just three months ago.

Covington finished the year as the state’s No. 1 ranked sophomore in the high jump.

Also spreading their talents across multiple events were senior Taliah Wall (100m hurdles, jumping) and juniors Ariel Brown (long distance) and Kibreanna Stewart (100m hurdles, jumping) — each winning at least one event in 2019.

Jaleah McKinnon had an immediate impact in her first go around the track, as she’s currently ranked the 17th-best freshman in 300m hurdles. Jardai Tillman, junior, set a new personal record (34 ft, 8 in) in the shot put at the conference finale.

“The good thing about these girls is that we kept practice so competitive all year,” Miller said. “And I told that if they can keep it like that in practice, they’ll be hard to beat when they get to meet. And they were.”

The Lady Raiders had 52 girls this past season, the largest group Miller has ever seen, and they’re only losing three to graduation — one of them being Wall, who Miller said was one of the best athletes he’s ever coached.

With so much talent returning, Richmond has its eye on owning the regular season once again and bringing home what would be its first conference championship in program history.

“We’re coming back stacked next year,” Miller added.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

Richmond’s Kibreanna Stewart jumps over a hurdle during practice on May 4, 2019, on the school’s track. Stewart helped the Lady Raiders put together what head coach Reggie Miller said was the best season he’s ever had in his eight years with the program. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_trackweb.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

Richmond’s Kibreanna Stewart jumps over a hurdle during practice on May 4, 2019, on the school’s track. Stewart helped the Lady Raiders put together what head coach Reggie Miller said was the best season he’s ever had in his eight years with the program.

Lady Raiders put together dominant 2019 season

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.