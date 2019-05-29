Raider football invited to compete at POWERADE 7-on-7 Invitational

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Dalton Stroman snags a pass from rising junior quarterback Noah Altman (10) during a 7-on-7 session against Marlboro County on June 28, 2018. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Dalton Stroman snags a pass from rising junior quarterback Noah Altman (10) during a 7-on-7 session against Marlboro County on June 28, 2018.

ROCKINGHAM — After ending spring practice on the highest of notes, thanks to 10-year-old Malik Covington’s nifty moves, the Richmond football team received a phone call that has it more than eager to get back on the field.

Head coach Bryan Till announced Wednesday morning that Richmond has been invited to compete at the seventh annual POWERADE 7-on-7 Invitational that will take place July 11-13 at the Matthews Sportsplex just outside of Charlotte.

The tournament will be filled with “high-quality competition” from select schools around the state, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Kentucky, Maryland, the nation’s capital and more.

“It’s just a credit to the hard work the kids put in to be recognized. I always appreciate when our kids get recognized for what they’re doing,” Till said. “It’ll be high-quality competition from all over. We want to test ourselves. We want to be the best so we feel like in order to do that, you have to go against the best. So we’re excited about the opportunity.”

Originally named an alternate for the Invitational after going through a detailed process (applications, interviews, etc.), the Raiders were offered a spot late last week in the wake of another program having to withdraw from the competition — which was a testament to their belief, as Till said they kept the dates marked on the calendar despite not making the field initially.

Pool play begins Friday, July 12, with “key matchups” being streamed on ESPN3. The second and final day of action, Saturday, July 13, will be reserved for double-elimination bracket play that will ultimately decide a champion.

The semifinal and title matchups will be broadcasted on ESPNU, which will give the teams that advance far enough even more of an opportunity to be seen on the big stage — as there will be already be numerous scouting services on hand.

“If we want to play for a regional championship and a state championship (during the season), one of the things we’ve got to be really good at is being able to deal with the hype and emotions of it all,” Till said. “What this (7-on-7 tournament) allows us to do, with the cameras and all of that going on, is practice dealing with it before we ever actually get into that situation.

“So I think this will help prepare us for our ultimate goal, which is to try and win a state championship. That’s one of the reasons why I really like what will be going on,” he continued. “The more practice we get at that, with that kind of attention, the better our chances will be at playing in game and being successful whenever we do.”

The POWERADE 7-on-7 Invitational champion will receive a trophy and a $15,000 voucher from BSN Sports to purchase equipment for its program. Second place will bring in a $7,500 ticket, third place $5,000 and fourth place $2,500.

“It’s a huge motivating factor,” Till said of potentially taking home the first-place voucher. “Let’s be for real, there are a lot of great ideas out there for football programs, but money is always a limiting factor. I don’t care how big your program is, there’s always some things you want to do that (not having the) money keeps you from. So it’s really exciting thinking about the possibilities — if we can find a way to win this thing — that (the money) can do for our program.”

Richmond is also set to attend the “King of the Hill” 7-on-7 tournament at UNC-Chapel Hill on Thursday, June 13, in addition to a few of the home 7-on-7s it has scheduled (June 20, June 25, July 9) throughout the summer.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

