Richmond girls soccer places 5 on All-SAC Team, Hoffman named co-GKOY

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Kelly Hoffman (33) was named co-Goalkeeper of the Year. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond's Kelly Hoffman (33) was named co-Goalkeeper of the Year. Contributed by Michelle Parrish The Richmond girls soccer team placed five on the 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team that was announced Saturday. Morgan Hooks, Avy Lucero, Jayana Nicholson, Valery Standridge and Chloe Wiggins were all recognized for their efforts. Contributed by Michelle Parrish The Richmond girls soccer team placed five on the 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team that was announced Saturday. Morgan Hooks, Avy Lucero, Jayana Nicholson, Valery Standridge and Chloe Wiggins were all recognized for their efforts.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls soccer team placed five on the 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team.

Jayana Nicholson was recognized for the third consecutive season, Morgan Hooks, Avy Lucero and Chloe Wiggins all made it for the second time in their respective careers and Valery Standridge played her way into her first-ever selection.

Kelly Hoffman was named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year alongside Purnell Swett’s Monica Lowry, marking the third time in as many seasons that a Lady Raider has earned a share of the award that recognizes the league’s best net protector(s).

Former goalies Allexis Swiney (2018) and Tatyana Gould (2017) received co-honors as well.

“I’m pleased that the work the girls have put in got recognized by the other conference coaches,” Richmond head coach Chris Larsen said. “And I’m proud that three of the six will be returning next year to build on what they have accomplished.”

Hooks, senior midfielder, ended her final campaign with seven goals — tying for 14th in the SAC — and three assists. She would score twice in a single game on three separate occassions (at Lumberton, at Scotland, vs. Scotland) and was responsible for the game-winning penalty kick that lifted Richmond over Jack Britt after an intense shootout.

Lucero was a staple in the team’s defense but could also get it done with the ball in her possession, as she finished with six goal, a team-high three penalty kicks made and an assist. The junior defender lifted the Lady Raiders to their first SAC win of the season when she scored on a direct kick with no time remaining on the clock at Purnell Swett back in early March

Nicholson, senior midfielder, burned Seventy-First for a goal in both meetings and was the lone Richmond player to score when the team went up against Pinecrest in the conference tournament title game. Her only goal against a non-conference foe was the one she scored against Cape Fear in the season opener. Nicholson ended with four goals and three assists.

Standridge helped set up the Lady Raiders’ shootout win over Jack Britt with a goal — assisted by Nicholson — that tied the game at 2-all in the 65th minute. It was her first score of the season. The next day, in a loss at Union Pines, the junior midfielder netted her second and final goal of the year from just outside the box with 6:46 left in the first half.

Wiggins, senior midfielder, was one of the team’s best playmakers for the second year in a row, using her speed and skill near the sideline to rack up seven goals and six assists, which tied for 11th-best in the league. She was third on the team with 20 points behind Jessi Graham (28) and Kaitlyn Huff (25) and scored at least one goal in four of the team’s five shutouts.

Hoffman was named Co-GKOY after posting the conference’s best goals against average (1.922) on the season. The sophomore goalie only gave up 27 goals while tallying 60 saves — seventh most in the SAC — with an .80 save percentage. Hoffman also made a splash on the offensive side of the field, scoring twice in a 10-1 win over Seventy-First last month.

All six helped Richmond to a 12-2 record in league play and a second-place finish in the final conference standings.

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Kelly Hoffman (33) was named co-Goalkeeper of the Year. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_hofffman2web-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal

Richmond’s Kelly Hoffman (33) was named co-Goalkeeper of the Year. Contributed by Michelle Parrish

The Richmond girls soccer team placed five on the 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team that was announced Saturday. Morgan Hooks, Avy Lucero, Jayana Nicholson, Valery Standridge and Chloe Wiggins were all recognized for their efforts. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_soccerweb-1.jpg Contributed by Michelle Parrish

The Richmond girls soccer team placed five on the 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team that was announced Saturday. Morgan Hooks, Avy Lucero, Jayana Nicholson, Valery Standridge and Chloe Wiggins were all recognized for their efforts.

Lady Raiders land 5 on All-SAC Team, Hoffman named co-GKOY

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.