Lane claims biggest prize at ‘Big John’ Bracket Nationals

Contributed photo Brandon Lane, a Goldsboro native, took home the $10,000 prize at the 21st annual “Big John” Memorial Weekend Bracket Nationals at Rockingham Dragway Contributed photo Brandon Lane, a Goldsboro native, took home the $10,000 prize at the 21st annual “Big John” Memorial Weekend Bracket Nationals at Rockingham Dragway

ROCKINGHAM — Brandon Lane claimed the biggest share of the purse and earned a victory in the National Dragster Challenge at the 21st annual “Big John” Memorial Weekend Bracket Nationals at Rockingham Dragway over the weekend.

Lane, a native of Goldsboro, marched to a $10,000 payday on the heels of a perfect run in the fifth round — he was triple zeroes on reaction time and dead-on his 4.810 dial-in — that took down Saturday winner Michael Spencer (Raeford).

It took every bit of that performance to turn back Spencer, who countered with a .012 reaction time and a run that was only .005 off his 4.670 dial-in.

After getting past Spencer and advancing on a bye run, Lane stopped Blane Parrish (Clayton) in round seven and beat David Rowe (Rowland) in the semis before dispatching Kale Hoffman and his crowd-pleasing 1970 Ford Maverick in the final.

Facing off with Sunday Footbrake winner Allen Furr (Richfield) in one of the weekend’s three National Dragster Challenges, Lane used a .005 reaction time to forge an early lead that enabled him to grab up one of the coveted “Wally” trophies, which are typically reserved for winners of NHRA national and divisional races.

Sharing the Top Eliminator bounty with Lane and Spencer in the holiday event honoring the late “Big John” Leviner, a popular official at The Rock, was Ken Batchelor of Leland, who snatched up the final $5,000 share on Monday.

Bookending Furr’s Sunday Footbrake victory were the racing Gibsons.

Former “Big John” winner Chris “Hot Rod” Gibson of Lexington got the first-day win while his dad, Charlie Gibson, celebrated a win on Monday — beating his son in the semifinals when the latter missed the tree by .003.

Each of the Footbrake winners took home $1,000.

Skyler Bustle (Sherrills Ford) won Sunday’s $1,000 Jr. Dragster prize but it was Brandon Sullivan (Radford, Va.) who claimed the Jr. Dragster “Wally” in Monday’s three round shootout.

The other Jr. winners were Sullivan, who prevailed on day one and Connor Caulder (St. Pauls) who won on Monday by using a sensational .001 of a second reaction time to turn back Skyler Bustle’s sibling, Sayler, in the final.

Contributed photo

Brandon Lane, a Goldsboro native, took home the $10,000 prize at the 21st annual “Big John” Memorial Weekend Bracket Nationals at Rockingham Dragway https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_lane.jpg Contributed photo

Brandon Lane, a Goldsboro native, took home the $10,000 prize at the 21st annual “Big John” Memorial Weekend Bracket Nationals at Rockingham Dragway