Raiders close out spring practice with a little help from their ‘secret weapon’

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond football team wrapped up spring practice with a “refreshing” session on Friday.

There were a number of celebrations at the end of pursuit drills and the big guys upfront got a chance to channel their inner wide receiver, but no moment was bigger than when 10-year-old Malik Covington took a handoff from Caleb Hood and then shook the entire Richmond defense on his way to his first career touchdown — sparking the biggest celebration of them all.

“We came out here and really got back to the whole point of us doing all of this, which is that we love the game of football,” head coach Bryan Till said. “We had a lot of fun today … especially with Malik coming out and getting a chance to score.”

Covington, who was dubbed the team’s “secret weapon” late last week, is a special needs student who attends Washington Street Elementary School and has earned his title as an honorary team member over the last month.

His score closed out a 10-day span in which the Raiders aimed to shake off whatever rust had been accumulated since last season’s end and get back into the best shape possible. All while trying to beat the heat.

“I thought it went really well,” Till said of the team’s fight throughout. “The guys had tremendous efforts, even on days like this where it’s so hot. We had a great day. I’m just really proud of the effort all week.”

Offensive coordinator Brad Denson said he was proud of his unit’s progression during spring practice. He could tell it had been a while when players hit the field on Day 1, but that eventually changed as things began to feel normal again.

And a lot of that can be credited to the fact that Richmond has a lot of its offense returning from a season ago.

Hood (rising junior QB) Jaheim Covington (rising senior RB), Jakolbe Baldwin and Dalton Stroman (rising junior WRs), Jaleel Davis (rising junior OL) and Austin Hart (rising senior OL) highlight a group that has Denson feeling “really good.”

“You go back and look at last year, there were times where we had five sophomores — I called them babies — running around on the field at one time. And I’m talking at key positions,” the third-year OC said. “To have those guys coming back with a full 13 games of experience, and all that practice experience, is a luxury right now … because we’re not at ground zero.

“We gained a lot more confidence in what we’re doing. They know what to expect. They know the speed of the game and all of that,” he continued. “Overall, it was a really good spring for what we wanted to get out of it.”

As for the defense, Till, who’s also the team’s defensive coordinator, said his unit did a solid job of reviewing some familiar schemes during the first week and learning a few new ones — as well as a new coverage — these last five days.

With a seasoned secondary leading the way, and rising senior middle linebacker Joerail White finally back on the field at full health, Richmond’s defense was able to keep up with the talented group that was lined up on the other side of the ball.

“I thought we picked things up pretty well,” Till said. “There’s always going to be a learning curve, but I think our energy was so good that we overcame a lot of that. We’ve got a really good offense we’re facing and I think that makes us better.”

The Raiders will now shift their attention to closing out the school year on a high note.

They will take the next two weeks to do so and then dive right into summer workouts on Monday, June 10.

“Our focus right now is just finishing the semester … and getting plans squared away so we can be here when we’re supposed to in the summer,” Till said. “We have to focus on our commitment so we know what it’ll take to be good come the fall.”

Covington helps Raiders close out spring practice in exciting fashion

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

