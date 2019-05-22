Richmond football trio bringing in offers, setting the standard during offseason

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s D’Marcus Harrington, left, Jaleel Davis, middle, and Caleb Hood, right, are the three players on the team who have received scholarship offers over the offseason. Both Harrington (Austin Peay, Liberty) and Hood (App State, UNC-Chapel Hill) have been offered twice. Davis has one from South Carolina. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s D’Marcus Harrington, left, Jaleel Davis, middle, and Caleb Hood, right, are the three players on the team who have received scholarship offers over the offseason. Both Harrington (Austin Peay, Liberty) and Hood (App State, UNC-Chapel Hill) have been offered twice. Davis has one from South Carolina.

ROCKINGHAM — With rising junior quarterback Caleb Hood receiving his first two scholarship offers earlier this month, the Richmond football team now has three players who have truly caught the eye of at least one program at the next level.

D’Marcus Harrington, rising senior cornerback, was the first of the trio to be offered, as he shared back in February that both Liberty University (Va.) and Austin Peay State University (Tenn.) pulled the trigger. Jaleel Davis, rising junior offensive lineman, went on an unofficial visit to the University of South Carolina last month and returned with his first offer.

Hood made waves on May 8 when the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, his father’s alma mater, placed an offer on the table. Appalachian State University would follow suit that same weekend, while he was visiting the mountains.

All three were All-Sandhills Athletic Conference selections this past season.

“I think it’s a good thing because it helps sets the standard for all of our guys,” head coach Bryan Till said after spring practice on Wednesday. “When you’re being the best that you can be on and off the field, the guys who can play college ball are going to get offers … and that sets a standard for everybody to push themselves to be the best they can be.”

Hood is just scratching the surface of the recruiting process, seeing that the 16-year-old playcaller is ranked among the nation’s top 30 quarterbacks and the state’s top 30 players in the class of 2021, according to 247sports.com.

His two offers come on the heels of a season in which he threw for 1956 yards and 21 touchdowns with a 113.1 QB rating, ran for 594 yards and six more scores and led the Raiders to their first conference championship in eight seasons.

“It’s a confidence builder because you can see that your work is paying off,” said Hood, who grew up in a Tar Heel househould and is still a fan to this day. “It’s also motivating. Makes me want to keep working.”

Harrington impressed Liberty and Austin Peay with his ability to get the job done in the classroom and then go out on the field every Friday night and cover the opposing team’s best receiver. He was a key part of what could be argued was the conference’s best secondary in 2018, registering a team-high nine pass deflections to go along with his 32 tackles.

The rising senior says he plans on doing even more in his final season with the green and gold.

“It’s a blessing (to receive those offers) because a lot of people don’t get one,” Harrington explained. “It makes me want to go harder because I know I’ve got the ability to (play college football). Now I’ve just got to work harder.”

Davis, like Hood, plans on developing into one of the best at his position in the 2021 class. In his first season as a starter in the trenches, the Raiders led the SAC in offensive yards (2,512), offensive touchdowns (34) and points scored (272) against league opponents. They also finished in the top 10 of the 4A rankings in rushing (21) and passing (13) touchdowns.

His offer from the Gamecocks came three weeks later than originally planned — he didn’t get a chance to speak with USC offensive line coach Eric Wolford at the team’s spring game — but the wait didn’t bother the 6’5, 297-pound protector.

“It was just a blessing to get the offer,” Davis said. “I’ve been working for this moment for a long time.”

All three Raiders have used the offers as fuel while preparing for the upcoming season. They are currently participating in spring practice, which ends Friday, and will take a short break before hitting summer workouts in full stride.

“I’m going to keep pushing my teammates,” Hood added, “and hopefully we can win a state championship.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

