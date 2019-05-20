Lady Raider 4×1 relay breaks record, named 1st-Team All-State at 4A state meet

Contributed by Reggie Miller Richmond's Dymond McNeal (left), Jakerra Covington (middle left), Monasia Kearns (middle right) and Madissyn Diggs (right) made up the girls 4x100m relay team that broke a 31-year old school record and was named First-Team All-State at the 4A NCHSAA State Championship Meet on Saturday. Contributed by Reggie Miller Richmond's Dymond McNeal (left), Jakerra Covington (middle left), Monasia Kearns (middle right) and Madissyn Diggs (right) made up the girls 4x100m relay team that broke a 31-year old school record and was named First-Team All-State at the 4A NCHSAA State Championship Meet on Saturday.

GREENSBORO — A record-breaking effort and an all-state selection for the girls 4×100-meter relay team, and Preston Coker’s sixth-place finish in the boys 200m dash, were the headlining performances for the Richmond boys and girls track and field teams at the 4A NCHSAA State Championship Meet at North Carolina A&T State University on Saturday.

Junior Monasia Kearns (first leg), sophomore Jakerra Covington (second), junior Maddisyn Diggs (third) and junior Dymond McNeal (anchor) ran a collective time of 48.60 in the 4×1 to finish fourth overall and break a long-standing school record that belonged to the Lady Raiders’ 1988 relay squad — which clocked in at 48.89 seconds.

Because of the top-four finish, the 2019 speedsters were named First-Team All-State.

It was the second time this season one of Richmond’s relay teams etched its name into the history books, as the 4×2 group also broke a 31-year old school record at a Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at New Century Middle School last month.

That wasn’t the case Saturday, however, as Kearns, Covington, Diggs and McNeal placed 13th in the 4×2 with a time of 1:44.09. Covington, who was named regional champ last week, finished 12th in the high jump after clearing five feet.

Southeast Raleigh won both the girls 4×1 and 4×2 relays. Panther Creek’s Morgan Smalls bested the high jump.

On the boys side, Coker, a senior, crossed the finish line with 22.09 seconds on the timer to grab sixth in the 200m dash and was a member of the Raiders’ 4×1 relay that came in eighth with a time of 42.25. He teamed up with junior Jaheim Covington, sophomore Caleb Hood and senior Malik Stanback to finish just .03 seconds away from sixth place.

Antron Miller, a junior, recorded an NH (no height) in the boys high jump.

Hickory Ridge’s Cameron Rose (21.37s) took first place in the 200, Reagan blazed past the competition (41.16s) to earn its title as the state’s best 4×1 relay squad, and Apex’s Charles McBride (7 ft, 1 in) leapt his way to the top of the high jump.

Saturday’s state championship meet marked the end of the season for the Richmond boys. The girls, however, qualified in both the 4×1 and 4×2 relays for the New Balance Nationals that will take place next month, June 15, at NC A&T.

Girls 4×1 relay breaks record, named 1st-Team All-State

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

