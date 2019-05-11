No. 10 Richmond bounced from state playoffs with 3-1 loss at No. 7 Hough

Contributed by Shawn Weigman | File photo Richmond's Garet Weigman (9) hit an RBI double at the top of the second inning to score the Raiders' only run in their 3-1 loss at Hough in the second round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Friday. -

CORNELIUS — Three days after surviving a 12-inning thriller on its home field, the Richmond baseball team hit the road with hopes of moving on to the third round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs for the first time in three years.

But Friday night’s game didn’t end the way the No. 10 Raiders (19-9) would’ve like it to, as they dropped a 3-1 decision at No. 7 Hough (19-9) despite only giving up one hit to Huskies, who scored their three runs on two errors and a sacrifice fly.

Garet Weigman was responsible for Richmond’s lone run of the night. The senior catcher brought in Cam Carraway — who made it on base with a single in his first at-bat — with an RBI double at the top of the second inning to tie the game 1-1.

Hough broke the tie with in the bottom of the third following a wild pitch from Tyler Bass, who started on the mound for the Raiders, and then stamped its second-round win when Jeffrey Frey brought in a teammate with a pop fly into center field.

Carraway would replace Bass in the fourth inning and went the final 2.2 innings without giving up any hits or runs.

Luke Osteen was responsible for the Huskies’ first run, coming home on an error in the bottom of the first. Osteen was throwing for the home team on Friday before being replaced by Jake DaCosta in the bottom of the third.

With the loss, Richmond bids farewell to the 2019 season and one of the largest senior classes in program history.

Bass, Carraway and Weigman are just three of the 12-man senior class that led the Raiders a 19-win season that was highlighted by an 11-game win streak. Joining those three on the soon-to-be-graduates list are Nolan Allen, Alex Anderson, Evan Hudson, Cy Jones, Logan Moore, Hunter Parris, Jake Ransom, Garret Richardson, and Brett Young.

“It’s a really special group of guys to me. They’ve worked really hard to make this year a success,” head coach Ricky Young said on Senior Night last month. “They have great chemistry and they have made it fun coming to the field every day.”

Hough will move on and play No. 2 Providence (24-3) in the third round.

Richmond’s Garet Weigman (9) hit an RBI double at the top of the second inning to score the Raiders’ only run in their 3-1 loss at Hough in the second round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Friday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

