Hot start not enough as No. 8 Richmond falls to No. 9 East Forsyth 3-1 in 2nd round

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal East Forsyth's Somora Harrison (6) and Richmond's Kaiyah Sriratanakoul (2) race towards the ball during the teams' second-round playoff match on Thursday, which the Eagles won by a score of 3-1. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal East Forsyth's Somora Harrison (6) and Richmond's Kaiyah Sriratanakoul (2) race towards the ball during the teams' second-round playoff match on Thursday, which the Eagles won by a score of 3-1.

ROCKINGHAM — An early goal from the left foot of Jayla McDougald and Kelly Hoffman’s dominant effort protecting the net had the Richmond girls soccer team rolling through the first 25 minutes of play Thursday evening.

But No. 9 East Forsyth (12-5-2) was able to weather the storm and score three unanswered over the final 55 minutes to grab a 3-1 win on the home field of the No. 8 Lady Raiders (15-5) in the second round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs.

It wasn’t the end Richmond head coach Chris Larsen had hoped for, especially after such a hot start in the team’s postseson debut, but he made sure to let his players know how proud he was of their effort in the loss and all throughout the season.

“I’m happy for the girls. I think they had a great year,” said Larsen, who was in his first season at the helm of the program. “It sucks to lose the last one, but I told them ‘Don’t let this one game dictate the way you feel about the season.’”

Thursday night’s win-or-go-home showdown was evenly matched in almost every phase up until Avy Lucero was carded for a last-defender foul in the second half that forced the Lady Raiders to play with one less player for the rest of the night.

And that’s when the visiting Eagles took advantage.

Payton Eubanks, who tied the game at one goal a piece in the 27th minute, ripped one right over the outstretched arms of Hoffman — Eubanks’ second score of the night — with 22:39 to go in the match to give East Forsyth a 2-1 lead. Sydney Tippet would seal the deal 13 minutes later when she corralled a deflected ball near the goal and poked it in.

“The game went, other than playing a man down, how I figured it would. I thought we would match up well with them and I believe we did. We kind of took it to them early, which proved to us that we belonged in the game,” Larsen said.

“I was glad to see the girl didn’t give up. That’s just the biggest thing,” he added. “We started to get some tired legs … and we had some chances, but we just couldn’t find the back of the net with a man down.”

Moments after Lucero, junior defender, left the field, freshman midfielder Kaitlyn Huff broke away from the defense and had a chance to put the Lady Raiders back in front, but her shot sailed over the goalpost. McDougald, sophomore striker, almost had a chance to net another score but a great hustle play by an Eagle defender kept the home team at bay.

Hoffman continued to make saves even after the visiting team took over.

“She was dominant in our box and played a great game. Even up until the end she was still fighting, coming out (the box) and winning the ball,” Larsen said of the sophomore goalkeeper. “I’m just glad I got her for another two years.”

Hoffman will be back, but the Lady Raiders will be without the 11 seniors that helped turn the program into a consistent playoff contender — four straight postseason appearances — after 10 consecutive losing seasons.

Julia Bornhorst, Abbey Coward, Deanna Gomez, Jessi Graham, Morgan Hooks, Tatum Hubbard, Jayana Nicholson, Emily Parsons, Kaiyah Sriratanakoul, Kyra Wall and Chloe Wiggins all played in their final game Thursday night.

“They’ve brought us a long way. They started building the program, getting the interest back … and in talking to (East Forsyth’s) coach, it’s good to know that teams aren’t going to be able to just show up down here and win,” Larsen said. “We’re starting to make a name for ourselves as a program, I believe, and it’s all because of those girls.”

East Forsyth advances to third round, where it will face either No. 1 West Forsyth or No. 16 Porter Ridge.

By Leon Hargrove Jr.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected]

