Pettigrew, Quick sign up to be teammates again, ink LOIs to Pitt CC

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Alex Quick, left, and Xavier Pettigrew, right, laugh at comments from family members after signing letters of intent to continue their basketball careers at Pitt Community College on Thursday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Alex Quick, left, and Xavier Pettigrew, right, laugh at comments from family members after signing letters of intent to continue their basketball careers at Pitt Community College on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — Xavier Pettigrew and Alex Quick helped the Richmond basketball team earn its fair share of wins over the last two years, but what they did Thursday afternoon was the ultimate victory in the eyes of head coach Donald Pettigrew.

Because kids getting “an opportunity to change their lives” is much more important than an overall record.

The senior duo of Xavier and Quick made official their decision to play alongside one another for at least another two seasons when they inked letters of intent to continue their careers at Pitt Community College in front of a large group of supporters.

It was the first time in more than a decade the Raiders had more than one member of a senior class sign up to play basketball at the next level. At it just so happened that the drought was ended by two players who are going to the same school.

“I’m just so proud of them. It’s one of my goals every year to have multiple guys sign, so this is big for us,” said Donald, who was an assistant coach under former skipper David May the last time two or more seniors inked an LOI. “I want to win games, but at the end of the day, I want to get guys to college. I want to give them an opportunity to change their lives.”

The two future Bulldogs put the pen to paper a few months after playing major roles in Richmond’s turnaround season.

Xavier, the son transferred over from Temple Christian School prior to his junior year, finished the 2018-19 campaign as the team’s leading rebounder and with a higher scoring average than the year before — all while coming off the bench.

The 6’4 forward was one of the starting five at the beginning of the season, but felt the team had a better chance to win if he was moved into the role of the sixth man. And it turned out to be the right call, as the Raiders went from being on pace for their second straight losing season to competing from a conference championship and hosting a state-playoff game.

And to top it all off, Xavier was named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team.

“It was just about being a leader and standing behind my boys no matter what,” said Xavier, who poured in a career-high 23 points in the team’s regular-season finale win over Scotland. “Whatever it took to win, that’s what I was trying to do.”

Quick was a familiar face in the starting lineup thanks to him being able to use his slender 6-foot-4 frame to slash to the hole, take care of ballhandling duties at times and defend the opposing team’s best wing player on a nightly basis.

He battled back from a rough stretch in the season to help Richmond win each straight conference games and he posted a career-high 20 points to lead the team’s comeback — which ultimately fell short — in the SAC Tournament title game.

“My brothers lifted me up a lot this season,” Quick said. “When I lost confidence in myself, they still believed in me.”

Soon it’ll be all about both Quick and Xavier, who called their signings “a dream come true,” building a new band of brothers — while keeping their bond in tact — nearly three hours away in Winterville, where PCC is located.

They will be under the tutelage of Darrick Mullins, who was on hand Thursday to witness his new pair of recruits ink their names on the dotted line. Mullins just wrapped up his eighth season with the Bulldogs in which he led them to a 24-10 record, a Region X regular season championship and the program’s first-ever NJCAA DII National Tournament bid.

Already knowing what to expect when they arrive on campus, the two new signees echoed one another when speaking on their respective mindsets. “Grind every day, go to class, practice hard and just get ready for season,” Xavier said.

Quick added: “I’ve just got to grind harder and smarter than everybody else … That’s about it.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor