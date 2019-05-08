Richmond football receives visit from Trent Dilfer ahead of spring practice

Contributed by Jay Jones Richmond's Jay Jones, left, Caleb Hood, middle left, Noah Altman, middle right, and Bryan Till, far right, pose with former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XXXV champion Trent Dilfer on Tuesday. Contributed by Jay Jones Richmond's Jay Jones, left, Caleb Hood, middle left, Noah Altman, middle right, and Bryan Till, far right, pose with former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XXXV champion Trent Dilfer on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — With the start of spring practice less than a week away, an already-excited Richmond football team got a chance to hear a few encouraging words from someone who has played and won at the highest level the sport has to offer.

An opportunity head coach Bryan Till said came at the perfect time.

Former NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XXXV champion Trent Dilfer stopped by Tuesday afternoon to meet with the coaches and speak with the players about his journey through life, how he was able to sustain a 14-year career in the league and what led to him now being a high school head coach at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

The visit, which came as a surprise to the players, was made possible through the school being a client of BSN Sports, which is a team sports apparel and equipment company. Since the vice president of BSN had already been scheduled to make an appearance in Richmond County, he was able to bring Dilfer — who does work with the company — along with him.

“We weren’t sure, but I’m glad it worked out that he was here when the boys were here. They really appreciated it,” Till said. “Obviously everybody’s excited (about spring practice), but it’s not just about the energy. It’s also about the execution and understanding the little things. And to hear all of that coming from (Dilfer) was really big for the kids mentally.

“The timing couldn’t have been better.”

Dilfer, who won his Super Bowl ring as the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens back in 2001, not only talked about his story but also took time to hear from the Richmond coaches and what they’re trying to do within the program.

Near the end of the coaches meeting, rising junior Caleb Hood — who received a scholarship offer from UNC-Chapel Hill on Wednesday — and rising senior Noah Altman got to sit in and listen to a bit of what the one-time Pro Bowler had to offer.

Hood and Altman, both quarterbacks, briefly spoke with Dilfer afterwards and each got a chance to try on his ring, which they hope is just a foreshadowing of them helping the Raiders win the 2019 state title and bring home rings of their own.

“The big thing for (Hood and Altman) was to see how the game, especially being a quarterback, is bigger than just you,” Till said. “There’s so much leadership involved and that’s the kind of thing he brought to them and made sure they understood.”

Spring practice next Monday, May 13, and will run until Friday, May 24.

Those 10 days of action will give Richmond a chance to get back on the field in an official capacity and work out some small wrinkles as they get ready for the summer. The hope is that players took something away from Tuesday’s experience and puts it to good use on the field.

“Any time somebody with that kind of experience has a chance to pour into these kids, that’s really big,” Till said. “They were able to really get a feel for (what he saying) and understand that it’s not just something that’s being said because coaches say it. He has lived through it in order to be the best … and sometimes the message goes a little bit further that way.”

Richmond football receives visit from Trent Dilfer

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected]

