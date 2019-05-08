Parsons, Raider golf wrap up impressive 2019 campaign

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond boys golf team closed out the 2019 campaign earlier this week when Jonathan Rich, middle, competed at the 4A NCHSAA Midwest Regionals at Pinehurst No. 6. Rich, a sophomore, was the team's No. 1 player all for the second straight season and was the lone Raider to earn a regionals bid. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond boys golf team closed out the 2019 campaign earlier this week when Jonathan Rich, middle, competed at the 4A NCHSAA Midwest Regionals at Pinehurst No. 6. Rich, a sophomore, was the team's No. 1 player all for the second straight season and was the lone Raider to earn a regionals bid.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys golf team finished up as a group a few weeks ago, but Jonathan Rich’s at the 4A NCHSAA Midwest Regionals was the final chapter of what head coach Keith Parsons called an impressive season.

Rich, the team’s No. 1 player for the second year in a row, shot an 83 at Pinehurst No. 6 on Monday to close out the season for the Raiders. He would just miss the cut for the state tournament, but the fact that he was able to finish within five strokes of qualifying as a sophomore speaks to how close Parsons believes his team is from taking that next step.

“I think for him, he sees now more than ever what it’s going to take for him to be a guy who qualifies for states his last two years. He’s right there,” Parsons said of Rich. “He played really well at regionals, but scoring can be a quirky thing sometimes … and I think he’s still learning there’s a difference between learning how to play golf and how to score.

“And I would say that goes for everybody on the team,” Parsons continued. “It seems simple … but if we get to a point where we’re all pretty confident in simply playing, then we can work on scoring and start fine tuning things.”

The 2019 campaign was somewhat the beginning of a new era for Richmond.

There were no seniors on the roster so the lightly-experienced sophomore class essentially became the group to lead the way on the green. Rich was at the forefront every outing while Jaxon Mabe, Jacob Puckett and Carter Richardson — all returning 10th graders as well — proved themselves to be mainstays in the weekly lineup.

Noah Altman, the only other Raider to qualify for every match, grew into a role that could be compared to team captain in just his first year playing the sport. The junior is a quarterback for the school’s football team and a member of its leadership council, and the skills he learned from his time on the field translated very well to his time on the green.

“I think from his football experience and all the work he’s done with Coach (Bryan) Till, you could tell he’s a leader. And I think that really rubbed off on our guys,” Parsons said of Altman. “They really looked up to him and I think it was great.”

As a team, Richmond placed fifth in all six of its regular-season outings, with its best effort being an overall score of 349 at the Pinecrest Country Club and Golf Course in Lumberton back in late March.

Rich kicked off the season with the best performance of his career, shooting a 77 at the Bayonet Golf Course at Puppy Creek in Raeford. He would match his career score on the team’s home course, Foxfire Golf & Resort, last month.

Altman, Mabe, Puckett, Richardson constantly shifted in between spots No. 2-5 week in and week out.

Richardson shot a season-best 85 in the opener, Altman had his best round (88) at the Scotch Meadows Country Club, Puckett peaked at 92 on two separate occasions and Mabe scored a 93 at Foxfire. Juniors Bryson Lampley and Evan McFayden and sophomore Will Thompson qualified for two matches each this past season.

“I was very impressed with how well everyone played. I had several guys who really improved during the season,” Parsons said. “I wish we could start next season right now because I really feel like we were at a good point.”

With his entire team set to return in 2020, Parsons said he looks forward to seeing how much everyone improves.

“Some of the guys are disappointed about not making regionals. That kind of left a bad taste in their mouths, not being there to help Jonathan. And we want to be there as a team,” Parsons said. “So I think that’ll drive everybody to work on their games over the summer … because when we get back out there next spring, we’ve got to get right to it.”

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

The Richmond boys golf team closed out the 2019 campaign earlier this week when Jonathan Rich, middle, competed at the 4A NCHSAA Midwest Regionals at Pinehurst No. 6. Rich, a sophomore, was the team’s No. 1 player all for the second straight season and was the lone Raider to earn a regionals bid. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_teamweb-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

The Richmond boys golf team closed out the 2019 campaign earlier this week when Jonathan Rich, middle, competed at the 4A NCHSAA Midwest Regionals at Pinehurst No. 6. Rich, a sophomore, was the team’s No. 1 player all for the second straight season and was the lone Raider to earn a regionals bid.

Parsons: Very impressed with how well everyone played

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor