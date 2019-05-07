Young’s walk-off sac fly in 12th inning lifts No. 10 Raiders to 3-2 win over No. 23 R.J. Reynolds

Contributed by Michelle Parrish Richmond's Brett Young (1) hit the walk-off sacrifice fly that helped the No. 10 Raiders to a 3-2 win over No. 23 R.J. Reynolds in the first round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Tuesday. Contributed by Michelle Parrish Richmond's Brett Young (1) hit the walk-off sacrifice fly that helped the No. 10 Raiders to a 3-2 win over No. 23 R.J. Reynolds in the first round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Tuesday.

ROCKINGHAM — It took a lot longer than expected, but the Richmond baseball team was able to defend home field one last time with a 3-2 win over R.J. Reynolds in the opening round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Tuesday.

Brett Young, a senior, ended the game in walk-off fashion with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 12th inning that brought home fellow senior Garret Richardson and helped the No. 10 Raiders (19-8) avoid an early exit from the postseason.

The No. 23 Demons (6-12) on the other hand wrapped up their fourth straight losing season.

Young’s game-winning RBI was his second of the night, as he was responsible for the centerfield RBI single that scored senior Tyler Bass in the bottom of the third and put the home team ahead 2-0 on the scoreboard.

Bass also scored Richmond’s first run, which was plated in the first inning. He hit a lead-off single and then came home moments later while senior Jake Ransom was caught in a rundown in between first and second base.

R.J. Reynolds couldn’t get much going in the first three innings, and even failed to score in the next two, but things started to click for the visiting team at the top of the sixth. Ryan Gallagher got on base with a single, Elijah Knight lined a double to move Gallagher into scoring position and then Luke Stephens brought him home with an RBI groundout.

Will Bradford tied things up with an two-out RBI double on the next at-bat but was caught trying to advance to third base, and the first-round showdown ended up being locked in a 2-2 tie heading into the bottom half of the sixth.

Controversy ensued moments later while Richmond was at the plate, as senior Nolan Allen — who made it to second base on a dropped ball in the outfield and got to third on a fly ball — attempted to steal home with his team facing an out.

Allen took off as the pitch was leaving the hands of R.J. Reynolds pitcher Wills Woodruff and was eventually tagged before reaching home plate, but head coach Ricky Young thought the umpire called a balk on Woodruff — which would mean that Allen automatically advances home and Richmond takes the 3-2 advantage with Evan Hudson batting.

After a a few discussions with the other officials and both coaches, however, it was determined that there was no balk and Allen was called back to third to replay the at-bat. Hudson and Richardson ended up hitting fly balls to close the inning.

Both teams went quick in the seventh frame and those in attendance were rewarded with free baseball.

Hunter Parris started on the mound for the Raiders, allowing nine hits and a walk with five strikeouts, and was replaced by Bass after giving up a single at the top of the eighth. Cam Carraway came in to relieve Bass in the ninth.

Stephens (4 hits, 5 walks, 5 strikeouts) was the starting pitcher for R.J. Reynolds. He was relieved by Woodruff in the sixth.

With the win, Richmond advances to play at No. 7 Hough (18-9) in the second round on Friday.

1st-round showdown goes deep into extra innings

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

