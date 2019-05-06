Richmond softball earns No. 1 overall seed for 2nd straight year

Contributed by Michelle Parrish The Richmond softball team earned the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye for the second year in a row when the NCHSAA finalized the 4A State Playoff brackets on Monday. The Lady Raiders will face off against the winner of No. 16 Ardrey Kell and No. 17 South Mecklenburg in the second round of the West bracket on Friday. Contributed by Michelle Parrish The Richmond softball team earned the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye for the second year in a row when the NCHSAA finalized the 4A State Playoff brackets on Monday. The Lady Raiders will face off against the winner of No. 16 Ardrey Kell and No. 17 South Mecklenburg in the second round of the West bracket on Friday.

ROCKINGHAM — For the second year in a row, the Richmond softball grabbed the No. 1 overall seed and a first-round bye in the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs after putting together the best season of any team in the classification.

Brackets came out Monday afternoon and the Lady Raiders (24-2) will be playing in the West and with home-field advantage all throughout the playoffs once again, one of the main perks that come with being at the top of the food chain.

“We’re comfortable here. We know what we’re doing here. And it’s nice to not have to be on the road travelling all day to get somewhere,” head coach Wendy Wallace said with a quick laugh while speaking on the luxury of playing at home during the playoffs. “The girls have worked hard to get the No. 1 seed and they’re going to work harder to keep it there.”

The Lady Raiders, who have made it to the Western Regional Finals the past two years, are eager to make get over that hump and advance to the state championship series this season, but they also know not to overlook any potential opponents.

They will kick off their postseason run against the winner of No. 16 Ardrey Kell-No. 17 South Mecklenburg in the second round on Friday. Ardrey Kell (15-6) and South Mecklenburg (14-6) split their regular-season matchups.

Wallace doesn’t know much about either, but expects a quality game from whichever team wins the first-round battle.

“We’ve got some good teams lined up on our side of the bracket and in order to get (to the state championship) we’re going to have to play really good,” she said. “And that starts with us making sure that we’re taking care of ourselves on defense, eliminating any extra-base hits and extra walks that we don’t want to give up, and just hitting good pitches.”

That shouldn’t be much of a problem if Richmond continues to play like it did in its 10-0 win over Lumberton in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game this past Friday, which was its 13th straight victory.

Still, Wallace and Co. will be practicing hard leading up to their second-round showdown. Because nothing they’ve accomplished before now matters. Only what they do Friday night and beyond will help in their quest for a state title.

“Despite all that we’ve done, it all starts over,” Wallace said. “We’ve played a lot of good competition. We’re very fortunate that our conference is as strong as it is and we think all of that helped prepare us for the playoffs.

“But it ultimately comes down to us taking care of ourselves and doing what we need to do.”

There are five other SAC teams that made the 4A field as well.

Reigning state champion Jack Britt (13-4) is the No. 8 seed out East, Lumberton (17-6) picked up No. 13 in the East, Purnell Swett (13-8) received No. 15 in the East, Scotland (10-9) is No. 15 in the West and Hoke County (9-12) is No. 20 in the East.

For a look at the full 4A softball bracket, click here.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

