Richmond baseball claims West’s No. 10 seed, will host No. 23 R.J. Reynolds in 1st round

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond baseball team drew the No. 10 seed out West when the 4A NCHSAA State Playoff brackets were finalized on Monday and now prepares to host No. 23 R.J. Reynolds in the first round on Tuesday.

It will more than likely be the last home game for Richmond’s 12-man senior class, as the winner of the matchup will advance to play at No. 7 Hough — which claimed one of the West’s eight first-round byes — in the second round.

“We would’ve liked to put ourselves in a better position to have a bye, but at least we do have a home game,” head coach Ricky Young said. “Sometimes I do think it’s an advantage to go ahead and play instead of sitting around and waiting. And I think after our last game, we’re anxious to get back on the field and redeem ourselves. So we’re looking forward to it.”

The Raiders (18-8) are coming off a close loss to Hoke County in the semifinal of last week’s Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament and are looking get back into the same rhythm that helped them win 11 straight during the regular season.

Since that win streak, however, they have dropped five of their last eight. And now it’s win or go home.

“We have to understand the finality of the playoffs, because when its’ over, it’s over. The season ends quick,” Young said. “There will only be one happy team left at the end of the year. The other 47 (teams) aren’t going to be happy.”

R.J. Reynolds (6-11) made it into the 4A playoff field after finishing last in the Central Piedmont Conference standings, which supports Young saying the team is a member of what “may be the toughest baseball conference in the state.” Davie County, East Forsyth, Glenn, Reagan and West Forsyth — the league’s other five teams — all made the playoffs as well.

The Demons will likely rely on the pitching of Wofford signee Luke Stephens in the first-round matchup.

“We’ve got to concentrate on every pitch and every at-bat during the game,” Young added. “I think these last couple of weeks, we’ve kind of let our attention shift to other outside things besides baseball, so we’ve got to get our focus back.”

Four other SAC teams earned a playoff bid this season.

Pinecrest (19-5) earned the West’s No. 6 seed and a first-round bye, Jack Britt (11-6) scored the No. 17 seed in the East, Purnell Swett (14-11) received the East’s No. 19 seed and Scotland (14-9) landed in the No. 22 spot in the West.

For a full look at the 4A baseball bracket, click here.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

