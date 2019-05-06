Richmond girls soccer makes history, ends 15-year jinx by grabbing No. 8 seed in West bracket

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls soccer team received the No. 8 seed and a first-round bye in the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Monday. The Lady Raiders will face the winner of No. 9 East Forsyth-No. 24 South Caldwell in the second round. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls soccer team received the No. 8 seed and a first-round bye in the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Monday. The Lady Raiders will face the winner of No. 9 East Forsyth-No. 24 South Caldwell in the second round.

ROCKINGHAM — Thanks to its best regular-season effort in more than a decade and another strong showing in the conference tournament, the Richmond girls soccer team made history and finally put an end to a 15-year jinx.

The 4A NCHSAA State Playoff brackets were released Monday morning and the Lady Raiders (15-4) were rewarded with the No. 8 seed in the West, which came with a bye in the first round and a guaranteed home game in the second round.

It’ll be the program’s first-ever postseason bye and its first time since 2004 getting out of the opening round.

“It just goes to show the level the girls have been playing at this year and how much work they’ve put in,” head coach Chris Larsen said. “I just hope now that we can capitalize on starting in the second round and maybe make it to the third round.”

Richmond will host the winner of No. 9 East Forsyth and No. 24 South Caldwell in the second round on either Thursday or Friday. The first-year coach said he’s not sure what the state will say, but he prefers to hit the field Thursday night.

East Forsyth (10-5-2) has been playing its best soccer lately, winning eight of the last 10, behind the play of Caroline Woods and Payton Eubanks. Woods’ 15 goals leads the Eagles on the season while Eubanks has eight scores and 11 assists.

South Caldwell (8-10-1) is on a three-game win streak heading into the playoffs, shutting out both West Caldwell and Alexander Central on its home field before ending its regular season with a close win over McDowell late last week.

Larsen doesn’t know much about either program, but he’s sure the Lady Raiders “can play with whoever they want” after watching them stand tall in a 5-1 loss at Pinecrest in the conference tournament championship game this past Friday.

The key, Larsen said, is for his team to continue doing what helped it get to this point.

“Soccer is one of those sports where you can kind of game plan here and there, but really, you’ve just got to do what you do and make sure you do it well,” he explained. “It’s a game a feel, a game of playing as a unit, and once you start changing one or two things, it can throw the whole thing off. So we just have to make sure we don’t have any mental lapses, capitalize when we have those one-on-one opportunities and just play a full 80 minutes.”

Other teams representing the Sandhills Athletic Conference in this year’s 4A NCHSAA Girls Soccer State Playoffs are Pinecrest (22-0-1, No. 2 in West), Jack Britt (10-7, No. 18 in East) and Purnell Swett (12-6, No. 19 in East).

For a look at the full 4A girls soccer bracket, click here.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

