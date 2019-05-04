Stroman invited to participate in NC Top 100 Showcase

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Nygie Stroman (10) recently received an invitation to the North Carolina Top 100 Showcase. Stroman was named 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Team after helping the Raiders turn things around with an eight-game win streak late in the season. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Nygie Stroman (10) recently received an invitation to the North Carolina Top 100 Showcase. Stroman was named 2019 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Team after helping the Raiders turn things around with an eight-game win streak late in the season. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Nygie Stroman (10) recently received an invitation to the North Carolina Top 100 Showcase. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Nygie Stroman (10) recently received an invitation to the North Carolina Top 100 Showcase. Stroman Stroman

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond’s Nygie Stroman said being named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference Team after getting off to a rough start this past season was the perfect way to close out his first go-round on the varsity hardwood.

He was able to accomplish the only personal goal he had set prior to the 2018-19 campaign and wasn’t expecting any more recognition for what he did as a sophomore. But to his surprise, people from the outside were watching as well.

Earlier this week, Stroman received an invitation to participate in next month’s North Carolina Top 100 Showcase.

The annual event, which will take place at Davie County High School, is an individual player showcase that expects to draw in coaches from almost every Division I staff in North Carolina along with several others from surrounding states.

There will also be a number of coaches from both the Division II and III ranks on hand.

“I was surprised (by the invite), but I’m just glad people are recognizing my hard work,” Stroman said. “It’s paying off.”

This is an opportunity the 6’5 forward won’t be taking for granted, especially considering the fact that he missed his freshman season due to a knee injury and then struggled to find a rhythm once he was back in between the lines.

It took longer than he would’ve liked, but Stroman strung together a few solid efforts on the heels of the Holiday break and eventually began to play like someone who deserved an invite to the Top 100 Showcase. He was arguably the most important factor in the eight-game win streak that took Richmond from last place in the conference standings to a fight for first.

The rising junior exploded for a career-high 27 points against Purnell Swett, scored the game-winning layup at Jack Britt and had a number of other stellar outings that resulted in him being one of three Raiders to earn all-conference honors.

That version of Nygie Stroman is who he wants to be on display when he visits Mocksville on Saturday, June 22.

“When the season first started, it wasn’t really good for me … but after the Lumberton and Hoke (County) games, I really picked it up. I started scoring more, getting my teammates involved and everything,” he said. “I think towards the end of the season is what did it for me. I made all-conference and that was really the icing on the cake.”

As he prepares for the showcase, Stroman says he’s been working on his ballhandling and shooting — he was solid from downtown this past season — in an effort to expand his game beyond the paint on a much more consistent basis. Because he understands that a player with his size on the highest college level is more than likely going to be on the wing.

“I know it’s going to be some really good players there, so when I go there I’ll be able to see what I need to work on, see how I can improve my game and bring it back here,” he said. “And if I have a good performance, maybe I can bring some scouts back (to Richmond County) and have them look at some of the other talent here. Because it’s not all about me.

“We got other people here that can ball, too, so why not give them a chance?”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

