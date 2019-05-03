Richmond softball claims 2nd straight SAC Tournament title with 10-0 win over Lumberton

Contributed by Michelle Parrish The Richmond softball team earned a 10-0 win over Lumberton on Friday to win its second straight Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship and avenge one of its two losses on the season. Contributed by Michelle Parrish The Richmond softball team earned a 10-0 win over Lumberton on Friday to win its second straight Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship and avenge one of its two losses on the season.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond softball team won its second consecutive Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship, and avenged one of its two losses, with a 10-0 win over Lumberton in five innings Friday night.

After going scoreless through the first three frames, the No. 1 Lady Raiders (24-2) scored five runs on four hits in the bottom of the fourth to break open the title game. Kayla Hawkins sparked the swing with a double, Madison Jordan advanced her to third base with a groundout and then Kenleigh Frye helped the home team get on the board with a two-out RBI single.

Frye would cross home plate herself moments later on a passed ball. Allyiah Swiney, who made it on base with a single and then stole second, used her speed to round the corner and slide in immediately after Frye scored. Savannah Lampley put a lid on the big inning with a two-run bomb over the right-field fence that gave the home team a 5-0 lead.

A light rain began to fall as the game transitioned into the top of the fifth inning and it briefly affected Greyson Way in the circle, as she gave up a single and then walked back-to-back batters, which loaded the bases for the visiting team.

No. 3 Lumberton (17-6) was unable to take advantage of the situation, however, as the Lady Raider defense pulled in a pop fly for the second out and then watched as Way struck out Kasey West to escape the jam.

With the Lady Raiders leading by five runs in the bottom of the fifth, Taylor Parrish stepped up to the plate and smoke a two-run shot — her third straight game with a home run and her team-best 13th moonshot of the season.

Jordan would join in on the two-run home run party two bats later a dinger that put her team ahead 9-0 with no outs. Paige Ransom closed out the mercy-rule victory with an RBI single up the middle four bats later.

Swiney continued her hot streak at the plate, as she went 3-for-3 (all singles) in the win. The freshman outfielder made good on all four her plate appearances — hitting a solo shot and a grand slam — in the team’s semifinal win over Purnell Swett.

Frye, Hawkins, Jordan, Lampley, Parrish and Paige Ransom each finished with a hit on Friday.

Way gave up no runs on three hits with two walks. She earned three strikeouts.

Richmond expects to receive a No. 1 seed when the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs brackets are finalized.

Jordan, Lampley, Parrish each hit two-run bombs in 10-0 win

