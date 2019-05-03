Lady Raiders drop 5-1 decision at Pinecrest in conference tournament championship

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls soccer team fell 5-1 at Pinecrest in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game on Friday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond girls soccer team fell 5-1 at Pinecrest in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game on Friday.

SOUTHERN PINES — Despite a hard-fought effort, highlighted by its stingy defense in the opening half, the Richmond girls soccer team fell to Pinecrest 5-1 in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game on Friday.

It was the first time this season the No. 2 Lady Raiders (15-4) found the back of the net against the No. 1 Patriots (22-0-1), as Jayana Nicholson was able to slide one into the back of the net following an Avy Lucero free kick in the 60th minute.

Before that goal took place, however, Pinecrest had already scored all five of its goals.

Danielle Richmond helped the home team shake off a rather slow start when she scored on an assist from Keeley Cooper, who put one in less than a minute later on an assist from Victory Kays. And the Patriots led 2-0 at halftime.

Emma Lewis blasted a goal into the left corner to open the second half and Ellie Gulovich took care of the team’s fourth and fifth goals inside the 48th and 53rd minutes, respectively. Gulovich’s first was thanks to Danielle Richmond’s second assist.

Friday’s match was also the third time in as many years that the Lady Raiders and the Patriots met in the tournament title game. Pinecrest earned a 3-2 win in double overtime in 2016 and took a 7-2 decision last season.

The Lady Raiders will now wait to see what seed they will receive in the upcoming 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs.

By Leon Hargrove Jr.

