Richmond softball eases past Seventy-First in 1st round of conference tournament

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond softball team only landed five hits, one being Taylor Parrish’s grand slam, as it cruised to an easy 16-0 win over Seventy-First in the opening round of the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament on Tuesday.

The first-round matchup only lasted two and a half innings, as the Lady Raiders (22-2) raced out to an 11-0 lead thanks to senior ace Greyson Way’s quick work in the circle at the top of the first inning and an 11-run effort in the bottom half.

Parrish, senior first base, grounded out in her first at-bat but the hit was good enough to get senior shortstop Savannah Lampley across home plate for Richmond’s first score. Her grand slam gave her a team-high 11 homers on the season.

Sophomore second base Kenleigh Frye hit an RBI triple that helped the Lady Raiders take a 5-0 lead in the first inning. She was the only Lady Raider to reach third base on a hit. Freshman outfielder Maylyn Wallace landed a double in the win.

Way finished the night with eight strikeouts, one walk and one allowed hit.

The visiting Falcons (1-17) had trouble in the circle all night long, as they gave up three consecutive runs in the bottom of the first inning due to pitching errors. They tallied nine walks in the loss. Six Richmond players were hit by a pitch.

Richmond will face off against No. 4 Purnell Swett in the semifinal round at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

