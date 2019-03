Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's P.J. McLaughlin, right, shoots over Hickory Ridge's Jordan Minlend (25) during the second half of the team's first-round playoff game on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Rockingham. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond's P.J. McLaughlin, right, shoots over Hickory Ridge's Jordan Minlend (25) during the second half of the team's first-round playoff game on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Rockingham.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 58-39 loss to No. 2 Independence in the second round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Thursday.

The No. 15 Raiders (17-12) stuck around early in the game, only trailing by three at the end of one, but they only scored four points in the second quarter — opposed to the 16 points they gave up — and weren’t able to recover.

Xavier Pettigrew, senior forward, posted a team-high 13 points in his final game in a Richmond uniform. Fellow classmate Rod Newton, guard, was the team’s next highest scorer, netting eight points in what was his farewell to the program.

Pettigrew and Newton are joined in this year’s senior class by Alex Quick, who scored a career-high 20 points in the loss to Seventy-First in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament title game last week, and Mycah Wilson.

No. 2 Independence (22-6) — the reigning 4A state champions — advanced to the third round with the win, where it will host seventh-seeded Ardrey Kell (22-5) at 7 p.m. on Saturday. That Patriots look to extend their win streak to six games.

