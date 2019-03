Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head coach Ricky Young (green shirt) looks across the field in the top of the second inning during a game at Anson on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2019. Young and the Raiders had to reschedule their game against Laney for 11 a.m. on Saturday due to Friday’s rainfall. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head coach Ricky Young (green shirt) looks across the field in the top of the second inning during a game at Anson on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2019. Young and the Raiders had to reschedule their game against Laney for 11 a.m. on Saturday due to Friday’s rainfall.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond baseball team was looking to score another win after shutting out Anson in its season opener. The Richmond girls soccer team had planned on kicking off the 2019 season on its home field.

But the weather decided not to cooperate, a reocurring theme over the last couple of weeks, and both games were postponed.

Head coach Ricky Young and the baseball team were originally scheduled to host Laney on Friday, but they will now make to the trip to Wilmington to face off against the Buccaneers at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Following that one, they will then drive nearly 40 minutes south for a date with Ashley at 3 p.m. — which was scheduled for 1 p.m. prior to the changes.

It’ll be a busy day for the Raiders, who have some momentum coming off of Wednesday’s 3-0 victory in Wadesboro, where Hunter Parris (9 Ks) and Alex Anderson (5 Ks) combined for 14 strikeouts from the mound.

“Gonna be a fun day of baseball competing against two great coaches and programs,” Young tweeted on Friday.

First-year head coach Chris Larsen was eager to open his debut season with the Lady Raiders, but now has to wait until he and the team travels to Terry Sanford for a non-conference match against Cape Fear at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The girls were supposed to be welcoming Piedmont to Rockingham on Friday.

A reschedule date has yet to be announced.

“I just want to see us play as a team. I don’t really care who scores or what the score is. As long as we have one more (goal) than they do,” Larsen said earlier this week when speaking on what he wanted to see from his team in its first game.

“I want the girls to have a good time, learn something and just play as a unit.”

Both the baseball and girls soccer teams will open Sandhills Athletic Conference play at Purnell Swett on Tuesday, Mar. 5.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

