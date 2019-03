Contributed photo O'Neal's Rachel Patton, left, and Ralayah McRae, right, hold up the 2A NCISAA State Tournament's runners-up trophy on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Contributed photo O'Neal's Rachel Patton, left, and Ralayah McRae, right, hold up the 2A NCISAA State Tournament's runners-up trophy on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.

SOUTHERN PINES — For the first time in program history, The O’Neal School’s varsity girls basketball team earned itself a spot in the final four of the NCISAA 2A State Tournament last weekend.

Coming in as the No. 2 seed with an overall record of 23-3, the Lady Falcons — who feature a couple of Richmond County residents in senior Ralayah McRae and junior Keionna Love — looked to continue their historic playoff run.

In the semifinal on Friday, Feb. 22, O’Neal matched up against the No. 6 Gaston Day. Both teams used their defenses to create turnovers in a back-and-forth opening half — the game was tied 23-23 at halftime — but the Lady Falcons took control after the break and then closed the fourth quarter with a run that helped them escape with a 54-41 victory.

“The game had its back and forth moments for a while,” head coach Lulu Brase said following the win. “Once we settled in though, we were able to use our defensive pressure to get stops and find easy scoring opportunities.”

Brase’s team had less than 24 hours to celebrate the win over Gaston Day, however, because of the quick turnaround that put it up against No. 1 Davidson Day in the state championship game on Saturday, Feb. 23.

The opening minutes of the contest saw both the Lady Falcons and the Patriots looking for easy buckets to settle the nerves of being on the big stage. Foul totals began to add up in the early going and it resulted in players from both teams having to watch from the first half from the bench. O’Neal and Davidson Day went into halftime tied at 24-all.

The Patriots would lean on their shooters, who knocked down a number of crucial transition jumpers, to pull away and take a 16-point lead at the end of the third. They went on to claim the title with a 62-45 win over the Lady Falcons.

It was the third meeting of the season between the two teams, the first happening in the CRAZE Holiday Invitational finale (Dec. 29) and the second at Davidson Day (Jan. 11), with the Patriots winning both close battles.

Thus setting the stage for last Saturday’s state championship showdown.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group. Today they showed true toughness, resilience, and grit,” Brase said after the loss. “They didn’t let a tough shooting night, foul trouble or the score board stop them from finishing the game on a strong note.

“Every day we’ve asked them to give us their best, and just like every day since October 29th, they did today as well,” she added. “As we told them in the locker room, they have nothing to hang their heads about. This team has brought a lot of people joy in our community and we — Coach (Porter) Hunt and I — have loved every moment working with this group.”

The Lady Falcons ended the season with a 25-4 overall record and a perfect 12-0 finish in Triangle Triad Athletic Conference play, winning both the conference’s regular season and tournament titles.

“When we have a chance to step back and look at all we accomplished this year, I know we will all smile,” Brase said. “When we started back in October, this group set lofty goals for themselves, and they did not disappoint.

“Another undefeated conference run, going undefeated at home, and making it to the state championship game is all a true testament to the work this group put in each day this season,” she continued. “They accomplished so much as a group and as individuals, but most importantly they came together as a family.”

