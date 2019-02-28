Lady Raiders escape slippery season opener with 16-10 win over Anson

Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Richmond’s Greyson Way (17) looks in a ball with teammate Kayla Hawkins, right, in the background. Way and Hawkins helped the Lady Raiders to a 16-10 win over Anson on Thursday. Contributed by Michelle Morrison Parrish Richmond’s Greyson Way (17) looks in a ball with teammate Kayla Hawkins, right, in the background. Way and Hawkins helped the Lady Raiders to a 16-10 win over Anson on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — A 13-run effort in the bottom of the sixth inning helped the Richmond softball team flip the game back into its favor and eventually escape with a 16-10 win over Anson on Thursday, but the teams’ season opener was overshadowed by the weather and the effect that it had on the game’s final three innings.

Most notably the pitching.

After throwing for nine strikeouts and only being hit once — with no walks — in the first four innings, Lady Raider senior Greyson Way hit a brutal stretch at the top of the fifth and the sixth that led to the home team falling behind by six runs.

But an even-rougher stint in the bottom of those same innings for Anson sophomore Ashlyn Gatewood (3 H, 3 BB, 4 Ks, 2 ER after four) helped Richmond avoid dropping its season-opening matchup for the second year in a row.

Way would finish the night with 14 strikeouts, 10 walks, nine earned runs and four hits. The reigning 4A Region 4 Pitcher of the Year struck out three consecutive Anson batters to close out the first, second and fourth innings.

Gatewood ended with 16 earned runs, 15 walks, seven hits and five strikeouts in the Bearcat loss.

“It’s not the way we wanted to start out our opening game of the season, but we battled through and escaped with the win,” said Richmond head coach Wendy Wallace, who is now in her 13th season with the program.

Prior to the rainfall, the Lady Raiders (1-0) held a 2-0 advantage.

Savannah Lampley, senior shortstop, led off with a double at the bottom of the first and then made her way home on a pair of wild pitches to score the team’s first run of the new season. Taylor Parrish, senior first base, was responsible for the team’s first home run of the season, which was a solo shot on the first pitch to start off second.

Anson (0-1) scored six runs at the top of the fifth to take control of the game and then extended its lead by tacking on three more — Kamryn Flake on a bases-loaded walk and Emmoria Cuthbertson’s two-run double — in the sixth.

Paige Ransom, sophomore right fielder, sparked Richmond’s sixth-inning comback with a 2-RBI double that brought the home team within four runs. Lampley scored on a bases-loaded walk, Parrish hit a one-run single and both Way and junior catcher Kayla Hawkins walked home moments later to tie the game at 9-all.

The Lady Raiders took the lead, 10-9, when Parrish walked across home plate and never relinquished it again.

Sophomore third base Payton Chappell raced in on a wild pitch, Ransom brought in two runners with a single, Lampley scored on another bases-loaded walk, and then Parrish smacked a two-out, two-run double to cap Richmond’s scoring.

The Lady Raiders went through their entire batting lineup twice in bottom of the sixth inning.

Parrish finished with a game-high three hits, Ranson added two, and Lampley and sophomore second base Kearston Bruce chipped in a hit a piece. Both Parrish and Ransom finished with four RBI. Lampley scored four runs.

Richmond will look to move to 2-0 on the season when it visits Purnell Swett on Tuesday, Mar. 5.

Richmond scores 13 runs in 6th inning

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

