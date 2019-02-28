An experienced roster has Richmond girls soccer eager to kick off 2019 season

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls soccer team has improved its record by three wins each of the last three seasons.

After only winning eight games in 2015, the Lady Raiders bounced back with an 11-win season in 2016 that secured the program’s first winning season in a decade. They followed that up with 14 victories and a conference tournament championship appearance in 2017, and then broke the single-season program record with 17 wins a year ago.

With the 2019 season set to begin on Friday, the goal isn’t to necessarily continue the three-win trend this time around (there are 20 games on the schedule, not including conference tournament and potential state playoff games), but head coach Chris Larsen does have faith in this year’s squad at least matching what last year’s team was able to accomplish.

“With the majority of the girls returning, we should be able to do that again this year,” Larsen said. “They should have the confidence they need to get us over the hump and help us finish in first or second place (in the conference).

“And then, hopefully, we can win the conference tournament and make a run in the state playoffs.”

The upcoming campaign will be Larsen’s first on the sideline as the girls head coach.

Although he says he’s “really just kind of picking the ball up” from his official program debut with the boys team this past fall, Larsen understands that this is “a different group” that presents “a different dynamic.”

Richmond enters the new season with an experienced roster (11 seniors, five juniors, two sophomores, one freshman) that features a number of players who either contributed to or witnessed the program’s turnaround in recent years.

Morgan Hooks, Jayana Nicholson and Chloe Wiggins were all ninth-graders when the 2016 team finally put an end to the near 10-year losing slump, and now they are the team’s lead returning scorers heading into their season seasons.

Hooks and Wiggins tied for second on the team — behind the now-graduated Hanna Millen — with a dozen goals each last year while Nicholson settled in at third with nine. All three were named to the 2018 All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team.

Jessi Graham, Tatum Hubbard (who will play her college soccer at Methodist University), Emily Parsons and Kaiyah Sriratanakoul are just a few of the other remaining seniors who Larsen expects to lead during their final campaigns.

“You hope it’s a great thing,” Larsen said of the large senior class. “They know that they need to come to practice every day and work, and they know what it’s going to take to be successful, so you hope we can just pick up and go with it.

“A lot of them when they were sophomores on varsity took their lumps,” he added. “But last year showed what just one year of playing experience can do. So hopefully this year we can just compound on top of that.”

It isn’t all about the seniors, however.

Avy Lucero, a junior defender who was named all-conference after her freshman season, will be back her for third go-round on the field. She finished with six goals (4 penalty kicks, one game-winning score) and two assists last season.

Juniors Emily Buie, Carley Lambeth and Valery Standridge combined for eight scores a year ago and sophomore Kelly Hoffman is set to fill in at goalie after 2018 SAC Co-Goalkeeper of the Year Allexis Swiney elected not to return.

And Kaityln Huff is primed for a four-year varsity career as the only freshman on the team.

“They all just like to have a good time. We do what we’ve got to do but we have a good time doing it,” Larsen said. “And that’s what it’s all about. If they’re out there having fun, then the rest of it kind of takes care of itself.”

Richmond will host Piedmont in its season opener at 7 p.m. on Friday.

It’ll be the first step into a season which Larsen hopes will close with his team capturing the conference regular-season and tournament titles. He would also like to see the Lady Raiders host another state-playoff game.

“I just want to see us play as a team. I don’t really care who scores or what the score is. As long as we have one more (goal) than they do,” Larsen said. “I want the girls to have a good time, learn something and just play as a unit.”

Richmond girls soccer ready to kick off 2019 season

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

