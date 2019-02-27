Richmond baseball opens season with 3-0 win at Anson

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Brett Young (1) focuses in before taking a pitch during the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s game at Anson, which Young and the Raiders won 3-0 to kick off the 2019 season. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Brett Young (1) focuses in before taking a pitch during the seventh inning of Wednesday night’s game at Anson, which Young and the Raiders won 3-0 to kick off the 2019 season.

WADESBORO — The Richmond baseball team opened the 2019 season with a 3-0 win at Anson on Wednesday.

Alex Anderson collected the save after taking over pitching duties in the bottom of the sixth inning, striking out the first five batters he faced before forcing a groundout to bring the game to a close. The senior also recorded the first of the team’s two hits on the night, a lead-off double, and scored the game’s first run at the top of the fifth.

Brett Young brought Anderson home with a deep sacrifice fly to center field.

Hunter Parris started on the mound for the Raiders (1-0) and was rewarded with the win after five innings of pitching. He finished with nine strikeouts, recorded three base on balls and a balk, and allowed two hits.

Parris finessed his way out of a rough start to the second inning and a potentially game-changing jam in the fifth.

He gave up a lead-off single in the second and then hit Anson’s A.D. McCrae in the helmet, sending him to first base and moving Wes Lear — who opened with the base hit — over to second. After head coach Ricky Young came out to talk with him, Parris responded with three consecutive strikeouts to get the Raider defense off the field.

In the fifth inning, Parris gave up another base hit to start, threw a ball that advanced an Anson runner to second base, balked, and then walked Trace Ricketts. But, after another meeting on the mound, Parris stood tall and answered.

He struck out Grayson Preslar for his ninth one of the night and the forced Evan Byars to ground out.

Parris and Anderson combined for 14 strikeouts while the Bearcats finished with 10 across three pitchers: Garrett Maner (4), McCrae (3) and Lear (3). Maner threw the first two innings, McCrae pitched the next three and Lear finished.

Richmond tacked on its last couple of runs facing two outs in the final inning.

Brett Young stole second base moments after being walked, made it to the corner on a wild pitch from Anson’s Wes Lear — the third player to take the mound for the home team — and then sprinted home following another errant throw.

Two bats later, Cam Carraway cracked an RBI double that scored Austin Talton, who came in to run for Jake Ransom after he was walked, from first base. Garet Weigman’s fly ball shortly after wrapped the night for the Raider offense.

Anson (0-1) was hoping it could find a spark at the plate entering the bottom of the seventh, but Anderson had already settled into the groove that he found in the sixth — and there wasn’t much the Bearcats could do about it.

Dalton Heavner missed on all three of his swings. A.J. Harrington had the count in his favor, 2-1, to start but wound up striking out over the next two pitches. And Garrett Sikes made good contact but couldn’t beat the ball to first base.

Richmond will host Laney in its home opener on Friday at 6 p.m.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr.

