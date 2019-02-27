Lady Raider softball ready to ‘get after it,’ looking to bring home state championship

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond softball team is looking forward to getting back to the Regional Finals and, this time, advance to the state championship series, where it hopes to bring the trophy back to Richmond County. The Lady Raiders’ journey through the 2019 season is scheduled to begin with a non-conference home game versus Anson on Thursday. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo The Richmond softball team is looking forward to getting back to the Regional Finals and, this time, advance to the state championship series, where it hopes to bring the trophy back to Richmond County. The Lady Raiders’ journey through the 2019 season is scheduled to begin with a non-conference home game versus Anson on Thursday.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond softball team wants to win a state championship. It’s as simple as that.

After finally putting an end to what head coach Wendy Wallace called “the fourth-round playoff curse” and advancing to the Western Regional Finals the last two seasons, the Lady Raiders believe that it’s time to bring home the title.

They return the reigning Sandhills Athletic Conference Player of the Year and 4A Region 4 Pitcher of the Year in senior ace Greyson Way and the defending 4A Region 4 Player of the Year in senior shortstop Savannah Lampley.

Also coming back for another shot at the big stage is senior Taylor Parrish (designated player), juniors Madison Jordan (left fielder) and Kayla Hawkins (catcher) and sophomores Payton Chappell (third base) and Paige Ransom (right fielder).

All seven returners finished with at least 23 scored runs, 20 hits and 16 RBI last season. Six of those seven hit at least two home runs in 2018. Four have accepted scholarship offers to play in college. And three have been named all-conference.

“We’ve got a wealth of experience … who know what it’s like to be in big-game situations,” Wallace said. “The key there is making sure that the ones with the experience help make our new players comfortable and bring them up to speed.”

Richmond will be looking to top a 2018 campaign that was arguably the best season in program history.

It finished with a 24-5 overall record, earned the No. 1 seed in the West, went undefeated in conference play for the second straight year, won the conference tournament title and broke four of the program’s single-game records — most runs scored (34), RBI (28), players with multiple runs scored (9) and home runs (6) — on their way to the regional finals.

Although the Lady Raiders will have to try and do so without four players from last year’s team in Owen Bowers (the program’s all-time leader in home runs), Bri Baysek, Jadyn Johnson and Mackenzie Webb, Wallace is more than confident this year’s squad has everything it needs to capture the program’s first-ever state title.

“It’ll be a little different style, and it’s going to take some getting used to playing with new players in new positions, but I think we’ll be fine,” Wallace said. “Luckily, we’ve been well-balanced enough to have two or three on each grade level ready to fill those gaps to where it’s not like we’re completely starting with a new group every year.”

Hoping to help the Lady Raiders make a smooth transition this season are five newcomers.

Sophomore Kearston Bruce (second base) will now be a full-time team member after playing junior varsity during the 2018 regular season and then moving up to varsity during the playoffs, where she scored three runs in two games.

Jasmine Ewing, a junior infielder, also joins the varsity ranks after two seasons with the JV team.

Allyiah Swiney (outfielder), who made waves when she verbally committed to Duke University last summer, headlines a freshman class that features Kenleigh Frye (second base) and Maylyn Wallace (outfielder) as well.

“They definitely have a lot of talent being ready to play as freshmen,” the 13-year head coach said of the ninth-grade trio. “Two of the three are very fast, so that changes our dynamic. Gives us a little more speed on the bases.

“And they’ve played a lot of travel ball,” she continued, “so they know what it’s like to see good pitching.”

Richmond hopes to make its 2019 debut— if the weather permits — with a 6 p.m. home game versus Anson on Thursday.

Way, a UNC-Greensboro signee, is expected to be in the circle and pitch every inning exactly how she did last season, when she earned 24 wins, struck out 252 batters and pitched two no-hitters. The senior is also the team’s biggest returning bat, as she finished with 43 hits and eight home runs — bringing her to 30 career homers — in 2018.

Lampley, set to play her college softball at UNC-Wilmington, will be looking to make plays all over the field. The future Seahawk led the state in scored runs (56) and led the team in hits (53), stolen bases (36) and batting average (.535) last season.

Chappell, Hawkins (verbally committed to Coker College), Jordan, Parrish (signed with Pfeiffer University) and Ransom (program’s record holder for most home runs hit in a single season by a freshman) will fall in behind Lampley and Way in the batting order. The last two spots, which will go to whoever can consistently produce, are still up in the air.

“We’re ready to go out there and get after it,” Wendy said. “We feel like we’re behind because of the weather, not being able to play as much as we would’ve like (in the preseason), but we’re excited to see where we’re at.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

