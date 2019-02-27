Lady Raiders put together ‘pretty good season’ in Moseley’s debut

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head girls basketball coach Teddy Moseley, right, speaks to his team during a timeout in a game against Jack Britt on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Moseley led the Lady Raiders to a 10-14 overall record in his first season at the helm. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head girls basketball coach Teddy Moseley, right, speaks to his team during a timeout in a game against Jack Britt on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Moseley led the Lady Raiders to a 10-14 overall record in his first season at the helm.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond girls basketball team was on the verge of making the state playoffs for the first time in two seasons, but a four-game losing streak to close out the last few weeks dashed its hopes at an extended season.

The Lady Raiders’ run through the 2018-19 campaign, which was head coach Teddy Moseley’s first at the helm, officially came to an end on Saturday when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association finalized the 4A Playoff Brackets.

They would end the year with a 10-14 overall record, a 6-8 finish in Sandhills Athletic Conference play — both an improvement from a season ago (6-15 overall, 3-11 SAC in 2017-18) — and a winning record, 6-4, at home.

“I thought it was a pretty good season,” said Moseley, who made note of the fact that the Lady Raiders technically finished fourth in the final conference standings due to the tie in second place between Lumberton and Seventy-First.

“We were young this year, so that was a big accomplishment,” he added. “It’s nowhere to go but up from now.”

Richmond got off to its best start in the last six years after beating Whiteville in Moseley’s coaching debut, dominating Southern Lee on the road the following week, and then grabbing back-to-back wins over Purnell Swett and Forest Hills.

But a quick three-game skid, followed by a win over Parkwood to wrap the Anson County Shootout, took Richmond from a promising 4-2 record after the first two weeks of the season to an uncertain 5-5 mark entering the new calendar year.

The goal then became to get above .500 as it entered the final stretch of conference play.

Although their first win over Hoke County (Jan. 8) and their second over Purnell Swett (Jan. 25) gave them more wins than losses at the respective points in the season, the Lady Raiders had trouble keeping their heads above water.

They lost five of their last six regular-season games — their visit to Hoke being the lone victory in that span — and was then bounced from the opening round of the conference tournament by Jack Britt last Tuesday.

“We did some good things this year, but we also did some things that we’ve definitely go to work on in the offseason,” Moseley said. “With this being my first (full) offseason with them, we plan to get back to work immediately.”

Jakerra Covington, sophomore forward, was the team’s leading scorer this past season. She notched a then career-best 14 points in the season opener, and then closed the regular season with a career-high 22 points at Scotland.

“Jakerra was our motor this year. I’ll continue to tell anyone that,” Moseley said. “We played through her because of her energy and her rebounding. And she was our leading free throw shooter as well, percentage wise.”

Sophomore guard Jayla McDougald led the team in scoring on multiple occassions as well, most notably her 19-point outburst — in which she scored 16 in the first half — in a loss to Union Academy back in December.

Allexis Swiney, junior guard, and Taliah Wall, senior guard, were also consistent scoring threats this past season. They were the most experienced players on the team as well — both now with three varsity seasons under their belts.

The leadership that the senior class (Wall, Jessie Matheson and Jayana Nicholson) brought to the 2018-19 squad will be missed, Moseley said, but he’s also excited about what the future holds with the “wealth of talent” that’s returning.

Covington, McDougald and Swiney will all be back, juniors Layne Maultsby and Hailey Miller are set to return as shooting threats, and freshmen Jamiya Ratliff and Allyiah Swiney have the potential to make a splash in their second seasons.

“We have almost everyone coming back, plus a few girls from the JV team, so I’m definitely looking forward to next season,” Moseley said. “We’re going to go back and revamp some things so we can improve for next year.”

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head girls basketball coach Teddy Moseley, right, speaks to his team during a timeout in a game against Jack Britt on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Moseley led the Lady Raiders to a 10-14 overall record in his first season at the helm. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_girls-1.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond head girls basketball coach Teddy Moseley, right, speaks to his team during a timeout in a game against Jack Britt on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Moseley led the Lady Raiders to a 10-14 overall record in his first season at the helm.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.