No. 15 Richmond moves on to 2nd round with 67-59 win over No. 18 Hickory Ridge

ROCKINGHAM — Xavier Pettigrew posted a team-high 16 points, Nygie Stroman added 13 and No. 15 Richmond toughed out a 67-59 victory over No. 18 Hickory Ridge in the first round of the 4A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Tuesday.

Also joining Pettigrew, senior forward, and Stroman, sophomore forward, in double figures for the Raiders (17-11) was sophomore guard Caleb Hood, who drove the lane with a purpose on his way to a strong 10 points.

Despite the season-ending loss, the visiting Ragin’ Bulls (13-13) had the game’s top two scorers in sophomore Daniel Lumbamba and freshman Jordan Marsh, who scored 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Tuesday night’s first-round battle started in favor of Richmond after Stroman opened with consecutive baskets, but Hickory Ridge amped up its full-court press moments later and eventually took control in the early going.

Jordan Minlend gave the vistors their first lead, 11-10, with a coast-to-coast layup late in the first quarter and forced the home team into a timeout. Nothing much changed, however, and the Bulls held onto a 16-12 lead at the end of one.

The second quarter is where Pettigrew came alive, as he scored six straight to help the Raiders close the gap.

Hood would tie things up at 25-all with a basket and a free throw and then Quamir Sivells, junior guard, hit a jumper with 1:03 left in the half to give the Raiders a 27-25 advantage — which they would hold on to until the break.

Richmond opened up its lead with an explosive third quarter, led by the play of Pettigrew, Stroman and junior guard P.J. McLaughlin, who was responsible for either making or creating a number of highlight plays in the frame.

McLaughlin got the crowd on its feet with an acrobatic layup through contact, dropped off a no-look pass to Pettigrew for an and-one, and then launched the pass that led to Stroman’s dunk right as the buzzer sounded.

The junior would finish with nine points in the first-round win, seven of them coming from the foul line.

Although down 50-38 to start the fourth quarter, the Bulls didn’t give in to the momentum shift. They put themselves in the perfect position to pull off a comeback by scoring eight unanswered points to open the final stanza.

But the Raiders were able to weather the storm and knock down its free throws — something Hickory Ridge struggled all night long — in order to surive and advance to the second round.

Richmond will visit No. 2 Independence (21-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m.

BOX SCORE

Richmond — Pettigrew 16, Stroman 13, Hood 10, McLaughlin 9, Newton 6, Tillman 6, Sivells 4, Quick 3

Hickory Ridge — Lubamba 18, Marsh 17, Clifton 9, Bagnasco 7, Perry 3, Hunter 2, Minlend 2, Ardrey 1

Pettigrew scores team-high 16, Stroman adds 13

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

