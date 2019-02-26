Richmond baseball has lots of energy, excitement heading into 2019 season

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Alex Anderson (11) prepares for an at-bat during a game at Hoke County on Mar. 27, 2018. Anderson is one of 12 seniors who have been “providing good leadership” ahead of the Raiders’ campaign through the 2019 season. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Alex Anderson (11) prepares for an at-bat during a game at Hoke County on Mar. 27, 2018. Anderson is one of 12 seniors who have been “providing good leadership” ahead of the Raiders’ campaign through the 2019 season.

ROCKINGHAM — There’s a lot of energy and excitement, head coach Ricky Young says, surrounding the Richmond baseball team as it prepares for the 2019 season, which begins with an away game at Anson on Wednesday.

The Raiders have been away from the diamond long enough — it’s been nine months since the last school season and seven since they wrapped up summer league play — and are itching to get back into the swing of things.

Leading them into what Young believes will be a “fun year” is a strong 12-man senior class that not only has a ton of playing experience, but also has an understanding of what it’s going to take for the team to reach its goals.

“They’re providing good leadership,” Young said of the largest group of seniors he’s ever had as the head coach of a program. “They know what I expect, they know what our team goals are and they know the way that we do things.

“It’s making it a lot easier to go ahead and jump into things a little quicker than normal.”

The only thing that has held Richmond — and almost every other program — back from being in tip-top shape heading into the new season is the weather, which has cause numerous practice and scrimmage cancellations over the last few weeks.

Richmond had to call off its preseason meeting with South Mecklenburg this past weekend, which would’ve been the final tune-up before officially kicking off the 2019 campaign.

“I don’t feel like we’re anywhere near where we usually are, as far as preparation, but everybody’s pretty much in the same boat,” Young said, “so hopefully the rain can stay away and we can play a little bit.”

When the Raiders finally get the opportunity to get their cleats dirty in Wednesday’s season opener, Young will be looking for his pitchers to throw strikes, his batters to compete on every pitch, and his fielders to make the routine plays.

It’s a message that he preaches all the time, but it’ll never get old.

Because it never fails to put them in position to win ball games.

“If we’re looking at a number, 20 wins is what we’d like to reach,” Young said. “Obviously we’d like to win a conference championship and then try to make a run in the (state) playoffs as well.”

After losing nine seniors from last year’s squad, three of whom were the team’s only all-conference selections and took care of most of the pitching duties, Richmond will now be relying on an even-bigger senior class to lead the charge.

And it helps that four of those 12 have already made a decision on where they will be playing their respective college ball, which provides “a good example for the younger kids” who one day want to sit at the table on National Signing Day.

Alex Anderson will continue his career at Johns Hopkins University (Md.), Tyler Bass is set to play at Brunswick Community College, Cam Carraway will suit up for Wingate University and Garet Weigman is committed to Guilford College.

“We try to enourage our kids. If they want to go play somewhere, we can find them somewhere to play,” Young said. “We’re always happy any time we get a chance to move kids on (to college). It’s a good example for the younger kids.”

Both Anderson and Weigman finished in the team’s top five in hits and RBI a season ago, Bass scored a team-high 18 runs last season, and Carraway established himself as one of the team’s best pitchers — alongside fellow senior Hunter Parris.

Jake Ransom, who’s going to UNC-Charlotte for football, is the Raiders’ lead returning hitter (19 H, 13 RBI, 1 HR in 2018) and may see time on the mound as well. He, Bass and Evan Hudson — also senior — could be a part of the pitch-by-committee approach Young wants to take throughout the season. In total, eight players could pitch multiple innings.

Nolan Allen (signed to play college soccer at Piedmont International University), Cy Jones, Logan Moore, Garet Richardson and Brett Young are the other five players who round out the 2019 senior class.

“There’s a real good chemistry on this team,” Young said. “They have a lot of fun playing together and being around each other. It’s going to be a fun year.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

