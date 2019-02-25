Till speaks on vision for Raiders, community during State of the Program address

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head football coach Bryan Till speaks to the audience during the State of the Program address on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, inside the school cafeteria. Till, entering his third season with the Raiders, spoke passionately about his vision for the program and the potential impact it could have on the county. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond head football coach Bryan Till speaks to the audience during the State of the Program address on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, inside the school cafeteria. Till, entering his third season with the Raiders, spoke passionately about his vision for the program and the potential impact it could have on the county.

ROCKINGHAM — Bryan Till stood in front of an audience in the school cafeteria Monday evening and spoke passionately about his vision for the Richmond football program and the potential impact it could have on the county.

Not only is he looking to put the best group of talent out on the field, which he believes can and will lead to a state championship, Till says he’s also trying to build up a community that already heavily supports Raider football.

The monologue was a brief part of the Raiders’ second annual State of the Program Address.

“I think the importance (of this kind of event) is magnified in Richmond County,” said Till, who’s entering his third season as the varsity head coach. “In a community like this where so many folks are invested in our kids, even if they don’t have kids in the program, I think it’s important for them to see what that investment (looks like) and how those things link together.”

In the early moments of the meeting, a tradition that was started last year, Till introduced the newly-appointed leadership council — a handpicked group that will soon undergo a training process that will help them become better leaders.

Noah Altman (QB), Brian Bowden (OL), Jaheim Covington (RB), Caleb Hood (QB), C.J. Tillman (LB) and Joerail White (LB) are all returning members of the council. Jakolbe Baldwin (WR), Dereck Barringer (S), D’Marcus Harrington (CB), Austin Hart (OL), Javon Little (DL) and Gavin Russell (LB/TE) will be making their debuts this upcoming season.

Of those 12, seven were named to the All-Sandhills Athletic Conference team this past season.

“Hopefully they develop and continue to help the team get better,” Till said of the new-look group. “We want them to be their own leadership council … so what we’re trying to do is give them the freedom to come up with things of their own.

“We want it to be a free, creative experience for them and their teammates.”

Following the council’s introduction, Till went through a run down of the coaching staffs for each team (varsity, junior varsity, Ninth-Grade) and announced that James Johnson will now take on the role of co-defensive coordinator.

Although Johnson had unofficially earned the title “multiple times over” with his help during the 2018 season, it was important that he was officially, and publicly, recognized for his contribution to the defensive unit and its success.

Richmond only allowed 12.8 points per contest, recorded 42 sacks and forced 20 turnovers (12 FRs, 8 INTs) on the year.

“He really made communication on a Friday night a lot better and were able to adjust a lot faster with him on the staff,” Till said of Johnson. “He has a real Raider understanding of defense … and I’m ecstatic that we’re giving him that title.”

Till gave an extension breakdown on how the program spends the money it receives — “If you’re asking people to invest, you’ve got to be extremely transparent about where that money’s going,” he said — before closing out the address with a strong message that centered around how pivotal Richmond football is, and can be, to the county’s economy.

“I just really believe that, economically, we can help this county develop,” Till added. “If we continue to grow this program, the things, the people, the talent that we can bring into this county will be positive additions.

“We want to be a cornerstone of this community.”

Till speaks on vision for Raider football, community during 2nd annual SOTP address

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

