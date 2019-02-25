Richmond suprised with No. 15 seed in West, set to host Hickory Ridge in 1st round

Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Rod Newton (3) looks to go around a screen being set by teammate Nygie Stroman (10) while being guarded by Lumberton's Caleb Kelly (21) on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. Daily Journal file photo Richmond's Rod Newton (3) looks to go around a screen being set by teammate Nygie Stroman (10) while being guarded by Lumberton's Caleb Kelly (21) on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond boys basketball team received quite the surprise Saturday afternoon when the final 4A North Carolina High School Athletic Association State Playoff Brackets were released.

Preliminary brackets had the Raiders playing in the East and making the trip to Rolesville in the first round, but the NCHSAA had to review both the 1A and 4A brackets, according to HighSchoolOT.com, due to a number of teams’ missing results on MaxPreps.com — which is important since the NCHSAA now relies on the Adjusted MaxPreps Rankings.

Once those missing results were put into the system, everything changed.

Richmond (16-11) is now the No. 15 seed in the West bracket and is preparing itself for a first-round home game — a year after it missed the state playoffs completely — against No. 18 Hickory Ridge (13-12) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

A far cry from being the No. 18 seed in the East and having to drive two hours to Rolesville.

The Raiders and the Ragin’ Bulls are no strangers to one another. The two teams met in the fifth-place game at the second annual Ashbrook Holiday Hoopfest back in December, with the Raiders holding on for the 58-57 victory.

Richmond dropped back-to-back games immediately after to start the new year, but won 11 of its next 14 — highlighted by the eight-game win streak in Sandhills Athletic Conference play — to give itself a boost of confidence entering the playoffs.

Hickory Ridge has won eight and lost seven since its matchup with the Raiders.

The winner of Tuesday’s meeting will advance to the second round for a date with No. 2 Independence (21-6), which received a first-round bye the day after it claimed the Southwestern 4A Conference Tournament Championship.

