Richmond’s 4Q comeback falls short, 71st claims SAC title with 69-65 win

FAYETTEVILLE — As expected, Friday night’s boys basketball game between Richmond and Seventy-First in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament championship game was a thrilling watch for all in attendance.

The No. 1 Falcons looked to be running away with the title after taking a double-digit lead in the third quarter, but the No. 3 Raiders came roaring back in the fourth quarter in order to tie things up at 65-all with 1:10 left in the game.

After Brion McLaurin knocked down a pair of free throws to give the home team a two-point lead with 33 seconds to go, the Raiders took over possession and was faced with the decision to either tie the contest once again or go for the win.

They chose the latter after winding the clock down to under 10 seconds.

P.J. McLaughlin swung the ball to Alex Quick at the top of the key, Quick dished it to a wide-open Jarvis Tillman on the right side of the floor, and Tillman launched a shot from the beyond the arc that bounced off the left side of the rim.

DeMauriea Nickelson grabbed the rebound with three seconds left and was fouled immediately. Nickelson would cash in on both attempts from the foul line to seal the Falcons’ 69-65 victory — making them the 2019 SAC Tournament champions.

Leading the way for Seventy-First (24-3) was McLaurin, who posted a game-high 26 points and finished a perfect 10-for-10 from the charity stripe. Nickelson added 17 for the home team while Stephon Johnson chipped in 14 down low.

Richmond (16-11) got a season-high 20 points from Alex Quick, 16 from Rod Newton and 15 more from Caleb Hood.

Friday night’s showdown was tied 19-19 at the end of a fast-paced first quarter. Both the Falcons and the Raiders had multiple players put points on the scoreboard, but the opening stanza belonged to McLaurin and Newton.

McLaurin found a soft spot in the middle of the Richmond defense and took advantage, scoring on two layups and hitting all four of his free-throw attempts to finish the first eight minutes with eight points. Newton on the other hand did all of his early work from beyond the arc, hitting three of four 3-pointers on his way to nine first-quarter points.

The second frame opened with Nickelson scoring six straight points to give the home team a 25-19 lead, but Richmond was able to regroup following a timeout and went on to take a two-point lead, 35-33, at the half.

Quick took over midway through to carry the Raiders during their second-quarter surge, scoring 12 of the team’s 16 points in the period on a pair of triples, two layups through traffic and a mid-range jumper from the left side of the field.

The Falcons controlled the tempo out of the break and raced out to a quick nine-point lead. They forced a number of turnovers in their full-court press and were able to convert on Richmond’s mistakes.

A late three from Thomas Hendricks, who had eight points, put Seventy-First ahead 59-48 entering the fourth period.

Tillman cut through the middle of the lane and slammed home a two-handed dunk to give the Raiders their first points of the final stanza. Newton brought them within eight, 63-55, with four straight free throws after a technical foul.

Hood cut the deficit to just three points with an and-one, Newton got Richmond within two moments later with his fourth 3-pointer, and then Hood scored the team’s final points on the layup that tied the game at 65-65.

Both teams will now prepare themselves for next week’s 4A NCHSAA State Tournament.

Brackets and seeding for states will be announced Saturday afternoon.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

BOX SCORE Seventy-First — McLaurin 26, Nickelson 17, Johnson 14, Hendricks 8, Bell 2, Freeman 2 Richmond — Quick 20, Newton 16, Hood 15, Stroman 5, Pettigrew 4, McLaughlin 3, Tillman 2

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories,scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

