Richmond wrestled with, overcame adversity during 2018-19 season

ROCKINGHAM — There was a brief stretch during the 2018-19 season where Richmond head wrestling coach Earl Nicholson felt like nothing was going in his team’s favor.

The Raiders lost two of their top wrestlers — both potential state qualifiers — before the season even began, were without their only senior for the first month, and had seven wrestlers in the lineup who had never wrestled before.

It wasn’t exactly the start he had in mind.

“I was feeling like ‘Man, can anything else go wrong?,’” Nicholson said of his early thoughts. “Those things put a big dent in us, but I thought we persevered (through it all). … We did a good job this year of getting over the obstacles we faced.”

Richmond fought through the adversity and wound up with 22 wins on the season, highlighted by its consecutive first-place finishes at the Joel McCanna Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 5, and the Eagle Duals on Saturday, Jan. 12.

Joey Nicholson, a junior at 113 pounds, reached 100 career wins with his undefeated effort at the Joel McCanna. He now holds the school’s single-season record with 48 wins and is tied for the most career wins with his 118 victories.

Steven Morales was one of four Raiders to go without a loss at the Eagle Duals a week later. The junior 132-pounder pinned all three of his opponents when he took the mat and won his other two bouts by way of forfeit.

Fellow junior Austin Gallops also performed well in those tournaments, but his biggest accomplishment of the season was winning the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament title in the 152-pound weight class. He bested Pinecrest’s Monroe Payton in overtime to bring the program its first conference championship trophy since becoming a member of the SAC.

All three Raiders (Gallops, Morales, Nicholson) will be back for their final campaign next season and Earl Nicholson is expecting big things from the trio he calls his “hammers” — the ones he can count on to win six points each time out.

“With all three of them being seniors next year, we’ll have a definite situation where we’ll have team leaders who the kids will respect in who they are and their wrestling abilities. And I think that’s going to go a long way,” the long-tenured coach said.

Despite all of the success of the juniors throughout the regular season, the only wrestler to advance to the 4A NCHSAA Individual Wrestling Championships for Richmond was Skylar Standridge, the team’s lone senior who missed a number of early meets due to the football team making a run in the playoffs and a few more because of lingering injuries.

Standridge punched his ticket to the big stage after earning a sudden victory win over Porter Ridge’s Trey Smith in the 220-pound consolation semifinal bout at regionals. He dropped both of his matches at states last weekend, but the fact that he was able to advance motivated everyone else on the team, Earl believes, as they look forward to the 2019-20 season.

It also helps that both Gallops and Joey fell just one match shy of making the state tournament.

“All the guys that went to regionals realized that they’ve got to step their intensity up at practice and push themselves beyond what I do to get to that next level,” Earl explained. “They fought really hard and saw how close they could get to making the states — we’re in the toughest region in the state — and I think that’s going to carry over to next year.”

Now that the season has come to a close, the focus has shifted to getting better over the summer.

A few Raiders have been talking about wanting to compete in summer tournaments and Pinecrest is looking to set up a wrestling club in Moore County, Earl said, that would accommodate all eight SAC programs on offseason nights.

Richmond is also eager to welcome a number of wrestlers from the Richmond County Middle School team that recently won the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference championship in its inaugural season.

“I’m looking at 12 kids with 20 wins this year (who are coming back) and at least eight with 30 wins … and we had some really strong kids in the middle school program who are coming up,” Earl said. “That’ll make for some really good summer workouts and I think it’s going to transfer into us having a good season as a team.”

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

