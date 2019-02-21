Pettigrew knows ‘it’s a lot at stake’ as No. 3 Richmond preps for SAC Tournament championship

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Caleb Hood (5) and Nygie Stroman (10) move forward to trap Seventy-First’s DeMauriea Nickelson (1) during the second half of a game on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal file photo Richmond’s Caleb Hood (5) and Nygie Stroman (10) move forward to trap Seventy-First’s DeMauriea Nickelson (1) during the second half of a game on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019.

ROCKINGHAM — The first two matchups between Richmond and Seventy-First were special in their own way, but neither one of those meetings compare to what’ll be at stake when the two teams clash in Fayetteville on Friday.

This one is for all the marbles. A necessary part three to what has turned into a must-see series.

“This is what we’ve been talking about since last February,” Raiders head coach Donald Pettigrew said.

No. 3 Richmond (16-10) is set to close out the week at No. 1 Seventy-First (23-3) in the Sandhills Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Tournament championship game after surviving two close games in the first and semifinal rounds.

It will be a chance for the Raiders to redeem themselves after last week’s loss, win their first conference tournament since the SAC was formed in 2017, and complete one of the most improbable turnarounds in the program’s recent memory.

“It feels great,” Pettigrew said of getting an opportunity to play for the title. “These guys are resilient. They could’ve easily quit … but they decided to trust in what we were doing and just continued to believe in what the process is all about.”

After opening conference play with four consecutive losses, Richmond ran off eight straight wins over SAC opponents to put itself in position to be in the hunt for the conference’s No. 1 seed heading into this week’s tournament.

One of the team’s biggest wins during the streak was a 75-71 upset over Seventy-First last month, which was the program’s first win at Seventy-First in 15 seasons. The Falcons got the last laugh in the regular season, however, as they grabbed a dominant 66-42 win in Rockingham last Tuesday — ending Richmond’s streak and securing their spot atop the conference.

“They hit us in the mouth and we didn’t respond well at all. We just didn’t handle it well,” Pettigrew said. “So we’ve got to come ready to play. We’ve got to give them a better game (this time around). … It’s a lot at stake.”

The Raiders made it to the tournament championship game by escaping Jack Britt, 55-50, on Monday and then surviving Pinecrest, 54-48, on Wednesday. In both contests, they were carried by superb efforts from the foul line.

P.J. McLaughlin and Nygie Stroman combined to go 6-for-6 on free throws in the final minute against Buccaneers. Stroman, Rod Newton and Alex Quick made nine out of 10 down the stretch to seal the thrilling win over the Patriots.

Newton, who hit five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points, was responsible for five of those last nine makes from the charity stripe at Pinecrest. Caleb Hood had one of his best games as well, scoring 14 points for the Raiders.

“We knew it was going to be a battle. Classic. That’s what you want to see as a coach,” Pettigrew said of the Pinecrest game. “It’s going to be times where we’re down, where we get hit in the mouth, but we stayed afloat and kept battling back.

“I didn’t go through my rotations in the second half,” he continued. “Five guys stayed in the entire second half and just played through it. … They played hard and finished the game. That was big.”

The top-seeded Falcons eased past Purnell Swett, 92-64, in the opening round and then knocked down 11 3-pointers in a 78-63 semifinal win over Lumberton on Wednesday. With the win over Lumberton, they extended their win streak to eight games. Thomas Hendricks finished with a team-high 18 points against the Pirates. Brion McLaurin added 15.

“They’re well-coached,” Pettigrew said of the Falcons. “It’s going to be a battle.”

A win for Seventy-First would be its first tournament championship since beating Overhills 103-97 in double overtime to claim the Mid-South Conference Tournament title back in 2017. A win for Richmond would be its first since edging Hoke County 113-106 three years ago in the finale of the then-Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Neither made it to the SAC title game last season, which was won by Hoke County.

“Winning it all this year would be big for the seniors and the guys who played with me last year — when we struggled” said Pettigrew, who was referring to his team’s 2-12 finish in conference last season. “Playing three games in a week is tough, but it’s part of being a good team. … And we want to continue to show that this program is back on the rise.”

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

