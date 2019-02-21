Athlete of the Week (Feb. 11-16): Rachel Smith

Rachel Smith has been named the Daily Journal’s Athlete of the Week for the week of Monday, Feb. 11.

Smith is a senior for the Temple Christian School girls basketball team who posted back-to-back quadruple-doubles, a rare feat, to lift the Lady Tigers to their third straight Carolina Christian Athletic Association Tournament championship.

She notched a game-high 22 points, 11 boards, 10 assists and 12 steals in a 57-29 rout of Antioch Christian Academy in the semifinal round on Friday, then scored 13 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out 10 assists and tallied 10 steals to carry Temple to a 37-23 victory over Columbus Christian Academy in the tournament finale on Saturday.

“Not really,” Smith said when asked if she thought about her numbers while on the court. “I just knew that I wanted to do my best in the tournament … and it was just really cool getting back-to-back (quadruple-doubles) in my last year.”

Following her monster performances, Smith was named to the All-CCAA Team for the third consecutive season. The senior guard racked up 10 double-doubles, four triple-doubles and the two quadruple-doubles in the team’s 16 games.

She was joined on the team by her sister Anna Smith, her second straight all-conference nod, and Anna Richmond.

“By far the most versatile player I’ve coached,” head coach Broderick Hair said. “She can play any position and be proficient in all of them. She can handle the ball, shoot threes, shoot mid-range jump shots and she’s good around the basket.

“We’ve had a couple of really good players come through here, but she’s the most versatile.”

Smith and the Lady Tigers, who finished the regular season and the conference tournament with a perfect 16-0 record, will wrap the 2018-19 campaign at the Mid-Eastern Regional Christian School Invitational in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

The three-day tournament will begin on Thursday, Feb. 28 and conclude on Saturday, Mar. 2.

“Our goal is to just go there and do our best,” she said.

Below are Smith’s answers to three of the questions presented by the Daily Journal:

Q: Who’s your biggest influence? Why?

A: My biggest influence is probably Claire Jordan (former Temple player). She was, my first year here, probably the best leader and I’ve looked up to her since I came here. … She was a very good Godly influence and a great team leader.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

A: Hopefully still around Rockingham. Maybe back here helping out coaching some or just showing up to the practices scrimmaging. And hopefully doing nursing.

Q: What’s your favorite things about this sport?

A: There’s so many different ways that you can be good at it. You could be fast or you could jump high or you can just be really coordinated … and not just one person can do it. You have to have a team and it’s fun depending on people and being able to help out others.