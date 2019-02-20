ROCKINGHAM — Erran Greene, a native of Rockingham who’s now a senior at Methodist University, wasn’t looking to break any records after he exploded out of the blocks at the University of South Carolina Open on Saturday.

But that’s exactly what happened when he clocked a time of 48.27 seconds in the men’s indoor 400-meter dash.

Greene didn’t win the event with his effort, he would place 10th overall in the field of 73, but it was fast enough to beat out the old school record (49.19s) — which he set last season — and put him atop the Monarchs’ record book once again.

And he didn’t find out until the next day.

“It was funny because one of my friends told me congratulations on the record and I didn’t know what he was talking about. He said (that I had broken) the 400 record and I was like, ‘No, I did that last year,’” Greene said. “Then he told me to go look on the school’s website, so I opened it up and was like ‘Oh snap! OK. I guess I did break the record.’

“When you’re running, you’re just trying to go as fast as you can. You don’t even think about any of that.”

Greene didn’t occupy the top two spots in Methodist’s 400m history for long, however, as Jeremy Prichard — also a senior for the Monarchs — bested the old record as well with his time of 48.58 seconds in the seventh heat.

Prichard would finish 13th overall in the event and slide into that No. 2 spot in the record books.

“We were trying to beat each other,” Greene said with a laugh.

Saturday’s performance was the perfect follow-up to Greene’s showing at the 2019 Southern Indoor Challenge on Monday, Feb. 11, at Birmingham Southern College, where he posted a personal record (2:00.72) and placed 11th in the 800m run.

Prior to that Alabama visit, he would finish first in the 400m dash at both the Vince Brown Invitational at Christopher Newport University (Sunday, Feb. 3) and the 2019 Finn Pincus Invitational at Roanoke College (Saturday, Jan. 26).

“It’s senior year. You’ve got to go all out and give everything you’ve got,” said Greene, who has twice been named All-American in the men’s indoor 400m dash since arriving at Methodist four years ago. “Leave nothing on the table.”

Greene graduated from Richmond Senior High School back in 2015.

During his high school career, Greene was named all-conference and all-region in the 400m and both the 4x200m and 4x400m relays and won a conference title in the 400m. He also played defensive back for the Raiders’ football team.

“Coming from ‘The County’ and coming from that football background, I’ve got that mindset that if you’re going to do something, you’re going to do it to the best of your ability,” he said. “So I hope the county is standing proud with me and I hope everybody takes notes. No matter where you go or what level you’re on, you’re going to have to eat regardless.

“Shoutout to everybody who’s doing their thing in the county, man” he added. “And make sure that gets in the article, because the county is really going up right now.”

Greene https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_greene-1.jpg Greene

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor