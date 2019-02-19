No. 5 Lady Raiders’ rough stretch in 3Q leads to season-ending loss at No. 4 Jack Britt

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Allexis Swiney (14) comes off a screen from her sister Allyiah Swiney (12) and looks to attack the basket while Jack Britt’s Nariyah Nixon (12) and Nya Cooper (42) prepares to defend during the final moments of Tuesday’s first-round matchup. Allexis Swiney scored in two points in the Lady Raiders’ 59-43 loss. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Allexis Swiney (14) comes off a screen from her sister Allyiah Swiney (12) and looks to attack the basket while Jack Britt’s Nariyah Nixon (12) and Nya Cooper (42) prepares to defend during the final moments of Tuesday’s first-round matchup. Allexis Swiney scored in two points in the Lady Raiders’ 59-43 loss.

FAYETTEVILLE — The Richmond girls basketball team hit a rough stretch midway through the third quarter that allowed Jack Britt to take control of a game that had looked to be turning in favor of the Lady Raiders.

After Allyiah Swiney hit a pair from the foul line to put Richmond ahead by a point, 27-26, the Buccaneers scored 11 unanswered points behind a barrage of three-point plays on offense and a string of forced turnovers on defense.

Amber Nealy sparked the home team’s run with an and-one layup (plus the free throw), Skyler Reilly followed with a mid-range jumper and a 3-pointer shortly after, and then Mickayla Jones hit a triple from the corner to cap the run.

The No. 5 Lady Raiders called a timeout with hopes of eventually reclaiming the lead, but they never recovered and ended up getting bounced from the Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament with a 59-43 loss to the No. 4 Bucs on Tuesday.

Layne Maultsby gave Richmond some life with back-to-back makes from beyond the arc to start the fourth quarter — bringing it within six points. Jack Britt would answer with a 14-4 run, however, to close out the first-round matchup.

Both Maultsby, juinior guard, and Jakerra Covington, sophomore forward, scored eight points each for the Lady Raiders (10-14). Jayla McDougald, sophomore guard, finished with a team-high 10 points. Senior guard Taliah Wall added seven.

The Bucs (16-8) were carried by Nealy, who scored nine of her game-high 17 points during that explosive third quarter. Reilly posted all seven of her points in the third. Nariyah Nixon finished with seven points as well.

Richmond came out ready and was able to hold the lead for the majority of the first quarter. That was until Nealy scored five straight in the final two minutes to help the home team take a 13-9 advantage heading into the second stanza.

Hailey Miller, junior guard, would splash one in from downtown to bring the Lady Raiders within three late in the second quarter. McDougald hit a floater with three seconds left in the opening half and they went into the break down 24-23.

Wall scored the first points of the second half on a layup, Reilly put Jack Britt back in front with a layup — following a steal by teammate Ashara Hayes — and then Swiney gave Richmond its last lead of the game with her two free throws.

Tuesday’s loss ended the Lady Raiders’ season, which was the first for head coach Teddy Moseley, who helped the team to a better overall and conference record in his inaugural season at the helm.

Jack Britt will move on to face No. 1 Pinecrest in the second round of the SAC Tournament on Thursday.

BOX SCORE

Jack Britt — Nealy 17, Nixon 7, Reilly 7, Jones 5, Goldsby 4, Hayes 4, Wilburn 4, Jones 3, Marsh 3, Patterson 3, Cooper 2

Richmond — McDougald 10, Covington 8, Maultsby 8, Wall 7, Ally. Swiney 4, Miller 3, Alle. Swiney 2, Ewing 1

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Allexis Swiney (14) comes off a screen from her sister Allyiah Swiney (12) and looks to attack the basket while Jack Britt’s Nariyah Nixon (12) and Nya Cooper (42) prepares to defend during the final moments of Tuesday’s first-round matchup. Allexis Swiney scored in two points in the Lady Raiders’ 59-43 loss. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_allexis.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Richmond’s Allexis Swiney (14) comes off a screen from her sister Allyiah Swiney (12) and looks to attack the basket while Jack Britt’s Nariyah Nixon (12) and Nya Cooper (42) prepares to defend during the final moments of Tuesday’s first-round matchup. Allexis Swiney scored in two points in the Lady Raiders’ 59-43 loss.

No. 5 Richmond falls 59-43 at No. 4 Jack Britt in 1st round

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

BOX SCORE Jack Britt — Nealy 17, Nixon 7, Reilly 7, Jones 5, Goldsby 4, Hayes 4, Wilburn 4, Jones 3, Marsh 3, Patterson 3, Cooper 2 Richmond — McDougald 10, Covington 8, Maultsby 8, Wall 7, Ally. Swiney 4, Miller 3, Alle. Swiney 2, Ewing 1

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.