Standridge drops both matches at NCHSAA Individual Wrestling Championships

GREENSBORO — Richmond’s Skylar Standridge, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, was unable to come away with a victory at the 4A NCHSAA Individual Wrestling Championships at the Greensboro Coliseum over the weekend.

The senior 220-pounder was pinned by Ardrey Kell’s Ishmael Williams in the first round of the championship bracket and was then pinned by Corinth Holders’ Jeffery Palmer in the opening round of the consolation bracket.

With the losses, Standridge ended his final campaign with the Raiders with a 14-8 overall record.

His last few wins came two weekends ago, Feb. 9, at the Midwest Regionals, where he pinned High Point Central’s Silas Murphy and earned a pair of sudden victory wins over R.J. Reynolds’ Terrell Walker and Porter Ridge’s Trey Smith.

“It was pretty wild when it happened. I got up and was shaking my head like ‘Did I really just do that?’” Standridge said last week when describing the moment after he defeated Smith in overtime to punch his ticket to states. “I was really happy and it made me feel great (because of) my family and everybody that’s been helping me through my career.”

After taking out Standridge in the opening round at the state tournament, Williams — who came to the big stage as the top seed out of the West Region — went on to defeat Kyshaun Galberth (Hoke County, No. 3 Mideast) in quarterfinal.

Williams lost by major decision, 10-2, to Jesus Olmedo (Davie County, No. 1 Midwest) in the semifinal, however.

Olmedo would face off against Jalen Brooks (Cardinal Gibbons, No. 1 Mideast) in the championship bout, which was a showdown between arguably the two best 4A wrestlers at 220 pounds — neither had lost a match all season long.

At the end of the three periods, it was Brooks who was crowned champion of the weight class. Brooks earned a 6-2 decision win over Olmedo, whose final record reads 51-1, in order to end his senior season with a perfect 42-0 mark.

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

