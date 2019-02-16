Lady Raiders’ comeback falls short despite career-high from Covington

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond girls basketball team prepares to break the huddle during the second quarter of Friday's game at Scotland. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal The Richmond girls basketball team prepares to break the huddle during the second quarter of Friday's game at Scotland.

LAURINBURG — After falling behind by double digits in the second quarter, the Lady Raiders used a couple of late spurts in the third and fourth stanzas to give themselves a chance to secure a comeback win at Scotland on Friday.

Allexis Swiney’s layup with 40 seconds to go in the game cut the Fighting Scots’ lead to just three points. Jayla McDougald scored on a floater with 16 ticks left to bring Richmond within a point. Swiney then stole the ensuing inbounds pass and was fouled immediately — putting her at the foul line with only eight seconds on the game clock.

The junior guard missed both of her free throw attempts, but was able to come down with her own rebound and get another shot up on the rim through some contact. Her putback, however, was no good and the home team cleared the glass.

Scotland’s Kadence Sheppard made one of her two shots from the charity stripe after being fouled, the Lady Raiders were unable to get a clean shot off as time ran out, and the Scots escaped with a 49-47 victory to close out the regular season.

Richmond (10-13, 6-8 Sandhills Athletic Conference) was led by a career-high 22 points from sophomore forward Jakerra Covington, who scored 13 in the first half. Swiney finished with nine points and was a key part of both second-half runs.

Scotland (9-15, 3-11 SAC) grabbed a win on Senior Night, and exacted revenge on its rival, behind 19 points from senior guard Niaria Leach. A number of timely offensive rebounds and putbacks by junior forward Asjah Swindell the final stanza also helped Scotland survive Richmond’s comeback. Swindell ended the night with 10 points.

The Lady Raiders will visit Jack Britt in first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday.

By Leon Hargrove Jr.

