Rockingham defeats Hamlet 33-17 to claim SEMSAC Tournament title

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Hamlet’s O’Rena Drake (14) brings the ball back out during the second half on Thursday. Drake led the Lady Red Rams with seven points. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Hamlet’s O’Rena Drake (14) brings the ball back out during the second half on Thursday. Drake led the Lady Red Rams with seven points. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Rockingham’s Jamyia Lindsey (15) drives past Hamlet’s Da’Veah Robinson (44) in the first quarter of the SEMSAC Tournament championship game on Thursday. Lindsey scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Lady Rockets to a 33-17 victory. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Rockingham’s Jamyia Lindsey (15) drives past Hamlet’s Da’Veah Robinson (44) in the first quarter of the SEMSAC Tournament championship game on Thursday. Lindsey scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Lady Rockets to a 33-17 victory.

ROCKINGHAM — The Rockingham Middle School girls basketball team celebrated Valentine’s Day by bringing the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference Tournament championship back to the county seat.

Jamyia Lindsey posted a game-high 13 points, Edriana Davis was right behind her with 12 more, and the No. 1 Lady Rockets unseated No. 2 Hamlet — reigning SEMSAC tournament champions — with a 33-17 win at home Thursday afternoon.

After the final buzzer sounded, and the rivals shook hands, Rockingham head coach Teresa Mason led her group to the middle of the court where she gave a fired-up speech that brought her and a handful of her players to tears.

“This year probably meant more to these eighth graders because of the loss they had to this team on their home court in the semifinal round last year,” Mason said. “They fought so hard. They’ve made adjustments. They’ve done whatever needed to be done, and worked as a team, to get to this point … and I’m so proud of them.”

The Lady Rockets never trailed on the scoreboard, in large part due to them opening the title game on an 8-0 run, but it was their efforts — paired with Hamlet’s struggles — in the third quarter that ultimately propelled them to victory.

Only ahead six points, 18-12, at halftime, Mason challenged her players to pick up the tempo in the locker room. She said the Lady Rockets didn’t get up and down the court enough in the opening half, which is the total opposite of what they do best.

And they responded with their best frame, extending their lead to double digits while holding Hamlet to just two points.

Lindsey was faced with a box-and-one coming out of the half, but she stayed aggressive and ended up scoring five of Rockingham’s nine points in the third. Davis and C’Nedra Hinson combined for the other four.

“We play our best ball in the third quarter most games. I told them that this game would be no different,” Mason said.

“I said ‘Don’t leave anything. We’re not going to talk about what we could’ve, should’ve or would’ve done,’” she added. “I told them to give me everything they’ve got on the court today. That’s all I asked. And that’s what they did.”

Hamlet’s lone points of the third stanza came on a pair of free throws from Da’Veah Robinson, who knocked down another in the fourth to bring her total to three points. She was on pace to be the only Lady Red Ram to score in the second half until Jamia Crowder, who finished with four points, made good on a layup in the final minute of the game.

O’Rena Drake led the way for Hamlet (8-3) with seven points. Ryelan Lyerly, who helped Hamlet reach the tournament title game with her game-winning bucket in the semifinal matchup against No. 3 West Hoke, finished with three points.

Drake’s 3-pointer in the second quarter — the only make from downtown all game — cut the Lady Red Rams’ deficit to just four points late in the first half. Lyerly scored on a layup in the first and made one of two from the foul line in the second.

“It meant everything to get here. We worked so hard,” Hamlet head coach Deondra Morrison said. “We thought we were going to pull it out this year, but it’s OK. I’m just happy that we made it this far. I’m proud of the girls no matter what.

A crowd of roughly 300 were on hand to witness Rockingham close out a perfect 11-0 season.

“It was everybody. Not just one (player), but everybody. The girls on the bench coming in and knowing what to do. Picking up where the last ones left off. This right here is totally them,” Mason said. “They worked hard in practice every day. We have our fun, but they know when it’s time to work, it’s time to work. … And this right here, this is what we worked for.”

Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Hamlet’s O’Rena Drake (14) brings the ball back out during the second half on Thursday. Drake led the Lady Red Rams with seven points. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_drake.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Hamlet’s O’Rena Drake (14) brings the ball back out during the second half on Thursday. Drake led the Lady Red Rams with seven points. Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Rockingham’s Jamyia Lindsey (15) drives past Hamlet’s Da’Veah Robinson (44) in the first quarter of the SEMSAC Tournament championship game on Thursday. Lindsey scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Lady Rockets to a 33-17 victory. https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_jamyia.jpg Leon Hargrove Jr. | Daily Journal Rockingham’s Jamyia Lindsey (15) drives past Hamlet’s Da’Veah Robinson (44) in the first quarter of the SEMSAC Tournament championship game on Thursday. Lindsey scored a game-high 13 points to lead the Lady Rockets to a 33-17 victory.

Lady Rockets defeat Hamlet 33-17 in tournament title game

By Leon Hargrove Jr. Sports Editor

BOX SCORE Rockingham — Lindsey 13, Davis 12, Nichols 4, Jennings 3, Hinson 2 Hamlet — Drake 7, Crowder 4, Lyerly 3, Robinson 3

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.

Reach sports editor Leon Hargrove Jr. by phone at 910-817-2673 or by email at [email protected] For stories, scores and updates, follow the Daily Journal’s sports section on Twitter @RCDailySports.